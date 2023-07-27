The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair is back entirely in Sopris Park.
Last year, the event was spread out across downtown in an effort to accommodate the COVID-wary. But now all vendors and events are back inside the friendly confines of the park.
“For lots of reasons, including the way it feels, we’re back in the park,” Jamie Abbott said on Wednesday ahead of her first Mountain Fair as Carbondale Arts executive director. “I think it’s better for the vendors to be in one big area where everyone’s walking through as opposed to spread out. Most of the other implications are internal. It’s just logistically easier for us and for the town. I don’t think, otherwise, it shouldn’t feel too different for anybody coming.”
Abbott is a longtime local who took over after Amy Kimberly departed last summer. It’s not her first Mountain Fair, but it is the first time she’s overseen the directing team of the event.
But beyond Kimberly’s direct involvement, Abbott said she’s expecting business as usual this year.
“I think the most important thing about Mountain Fair is that it originates and continues as a fair for the community by the community,” Abbott said. “That’s at its core.”
The festivities kick off on Friday with an opening blessing and drum circle at 4 p.m. Opening night music starts with The Confluents, a Roaring Fork Valley-based funk sextet at 5:15 p.m., before Brooklyn, New York’s Moon Hooch takes the nightcap at 7:45 p.m. Moon Hooch has opened for groups like They Might Be Giants at their major shows with a dance-oriented percussion and saxophone-based jazz fusion sound.
Saturday will see four groups perform, with sounds ranging from Aspen’s Dustin Elliott and the Broken Radio’s country to evening closer’s Bright Light Social Hour’s indie psychedelic punk.
On Sunday, Ty Morris and H.O.W. starts at 10 a.m. with gospel, hip-hop, neo-soul and jazz fusion to kick off a five-artist day. The Sweet Lillies play at noon, with an “old-time soul” acoustic sound, followed by Carbondale DJ Grim Nymph and Kaleta and Super Yamba Band, a funk/Afrobeat group originally from Nigeria. The closing act, starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, is Shinyribs, an Austin, Texas-based group with influences in Texas blues, New Orleans funk, Memphis soul and others.
In total, 11 musical groups will perform, three with direct valley ties.
As the festival grows, Abbott said it’s getting more difficult to match the musical appetites of all festival-goers and is enlisting the help of the community to chart out the lineup, starting next year.
“As part of the conversation we’re having, we decided that next year we’re going to bring together a bit of a group to help give suggestions to make sure that we’re hitting all the genres people want,” Abbott said. “That includes, like, are we getting enough music that, like, the Latino community is excited for and how do we do a better job of that? If there’s people who have a lot of interest in the music at Mountain Fair, get in touch with us because we will be pulling together a kind of advisory group next year to help do that.”
Abbott said the fair is still accepting volunteers for this year as well, ranging from assisting with recycling and composting, working with booth vendors to give them a break, setting up or working the beer tent. Volunteers who work four hours get a “Friend of Fair” shirt.
Outside of the music, all the staples of Mountain Fair are once again on the schedule. Saturday kicks off with a four-mile run at 8:30 a.m. with the Carbondale Police Department and Carbondale Fire Department tug-o-war at 11:30 a.m., adult limbo contest at 1 p.m. and the women’s wood splitting competition at 4 p.m. Sunday starts with the Porcupine Loop bike race at 8 a.m.
A change that Abbott highlighted was swapping out mojitos for margaritas at the Cantina Pavilion, joking that folks are welcome to bring mint for their beverages if they so choose.
Abbott teased some “little surprises” throughout the weekend but declined to elaborate beyond saying that “people should have a lookout for some fun, impromptu appearances.”
The full schedule, volunteer information, band biographies and program are available on the Carbondale Arts website, carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.