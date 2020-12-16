According to real estate data, roughly 8% of those who purchased Aspen homes between March and December this year came from New York, and that doesn’t speak for the many more who have relocated as renters to relocate to the mountains during the pandemic.
Selma Fonseca is one such New Yorker that found herself reimagining her preferred day-to-day life when confronted with the realities of COVID-19. Fonseca — a photojournalist for Billboard and a columnist for the New York Daily News before that — was already in Aspen this winter, helping her friend Jayma Cordoso open The Snow Lodge for its second season at the base of the mountain.
“Last year, I came here to help my friend Jayma open The Snow Lodge. There was so much going on — there were a lot of sponsors; we had artists,” she recalled. “So I came here and we opened The Snow Lodge, and I ended up kind of living here. But then the pandemic happened.”
Fonseca realized she could endure nationwide shut-downs in New York, which would essentially condemn her to her apartment if she returned, or in the considerably more desirable backyard that is Aspen’s outdoors. She chose the latter.
“Instead of going back to New York — I’d be just locked in my apartment by myself — I came here,” the Brazilian media talent said. “It’s so beautiful here, and in the summer, I can go hiking and just do different things that I usually don’t do.”
But, she admitted, it wasn’t just the landscape that persuaded her to uproot her life.
“And I also met someone,” she said. Romance in the pandemic!”
It was, however, the natural setting that inspired her continued love of photography. Rather than exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar parties, though, Fonseca was shooting her newfound surroundings. She focused on local icons, like the Silver Queen gondola, the Maroon Bells and John Denver Sanctuary.
It’s since inspired another chapter in her professional endeavors.
“Obviously, my job covering events is not happening, because there’s no events,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Why don’t I make some masks with my photographs?’ That’s when I started making these masks — first I did a summer collection, with Maroon Bells and all the beautiful flowers, and now I have the winter collection, with the mountain, the gondola, downtown.”
Fonseca — whose work has aided in her world travels, as well as her Brazilian and Greek heritage — hopes that her masks can help recultivate at least some dialogue in a world where wanderlust is otherwise stifled.
“People can’t travel right now, so I was thinking it would be a nice conversation: ‘I’m wearing a mask of Aspen,’” she said. “You can start a conversation — because right now, nobody talks to nobody and you’re scared to talk to someone or touching. But I think a mask that has a beautiful picture can open a conversation.”
The Aspen line is the first of many, Fonseca continued. She intends to tap into her photographic archives to honor locales from her travels.
“Now I have this whole Aspen collection, the winter collection. Eventually, I’m also going to use other pictures, [like] of New York,” she said. “I want to do landmarks — places that people know, like the Empire State building or Central Park. In Mexico, there’s a beautiful beach and sunset. I want to make different collections, but my first one, I want to do Aspen now.”
To facilitate sales, Fonseca has launched a company, Nature Face Masks. They can be purchased via her website or locally, at the Foot Foundation Store, located in the Gondola Plaza.