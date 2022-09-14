It was the middle of the night, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and college freshman Aisha Weinhold stood on watch of the bow of a sailboat. She hadn’t seen land in 40 days and was left to be the boat’s watchguard that night for two hours. It was then, amid the dark, crashing company of the ocean’s waves, when Weinhold was hit with the idea for “No Man’s Land.”
Following her middle-of-the-ocean epiphany, Weinhold spent the next few years working to bring her idea to life: the No Man’s Land Film Festival. A decade later, NMLFF is recognized as a premier, women-adventure film festival, celebrating the full scope of female and gender non-conforming athletes and adventurers.
Officially founded in 2014 in Weinhold’s hometown of Carbondale, the festival aims to “undefine feminine” in adventure and sport through film, serving as a platform for progressive thought and movement in the outdoor industry. Now based out of Denver, NMLFF is returning to its roots this Friday for a special screening event at Carbondale’s Crystal Theatre.
The event will showcase seven films, selected by Weinhold and NMLFF Executive Director Kathy Karlo, featuring some of the favorites from this year’s submission roster, Weinhold said. The program will start at 7:30 p.m. and runs about two hours long.
NMLFF’s return to Carbondale hits Weinhold close to home for many reasons. As a teenager, she was an avid attendee of the community’s reputable 5Point Film Festival. She recalled a particular 5Point screening event that she attended while in high school.
“I remember, there was this one feature-length film I went to see, and the room was pretty empty,” she said. “There had been no other films about women at the events, and then this feature film told the story of different women’s relationships with the ocean.”
It was a couple of years later that Weinhold would have her own moment with the ocean. And in 2014, the inaugural NMLFF took place at the Carbondale Community School, Weinhold’s former middle school. Her parents helped to put on the event, cooking burgers and handing out beers. Weinhold hadn’t expected a large crowd, and she laughed when recalling how, “300 people showed up for that first event.”
“When we were first here [in Carbondale], so much conversation generated around the festival because it was so new,” Weinhold said. “And at that point, there were so few films that featured women in adventure.”
NMLFF gained traction almost immediately after its debut; that same year, Weinhold said the festival took off on an eight-stop tour across the United States. The film festival’s tour grew to breach international borders, with screening events held everywhere from European countries to Africa, South America and Asia.
NMLFF continues to grow and engage its worldwide presence, Weinhold said. The festival embarks on international tours throughout the year, in addition to its U.S. screenings and annual flagship event in Denver — which commences in March to coincide with International Women’s Day.
Weinhold explained how NMLFF typically receives over 300 submissions each year to be considered for Denver’s flagship festival, and she and her team have to narrow it down to 45-50 films. This past March, NMLFF held its 7th annual flagship event in Denver, and the submission process for March 2023 is currently underway and will close in December.
When it comes to the festival’s general tour programs throughout the year, screenings can either be topic-specific, catered to the host-organization’s requests — such as showcasing all ski-focused films — or they can bring in films spanning an array of adventure and sports-based topics, like what’s coming to Friday’s event in Carbondale.
It’s been three years since NMLFF has been in Carbondale, Weinhold said, and she emphasized how the festival has since undergone changes and growth in terms of inclusivity efforts. NMLFF has expanded its scope to champion not only women through film, but now also includes the voices of gender-fluid and non-binary communities within its storytelling platform.
“The reason I went into film … I mean, so many of us take things in visually and are visual learners, I believe film is a simple way to propagate these messages throughout the world,” Weinhold said. “And I’ve always loved film — sitting in the dark, that collective excitement when something happens, and having a shared experience based on the story being told.”
Among the seven films being screened on Friday, Weinhold said there are a couple that highlight stories of people who identify outside of the gender binary, including a film about a transgender athlete.
Weinhold brought up another one of the selected films for Friday’s event, which she said is about decolonizing the outdoors, and explained how showing this particular narrative before a Roaring Fork Valley audience, is relevant.
“For the most part, I think Carbondale — and the larger Roaring Fork Valley — is fairly progressive,” Weinhold said. “This valley is a place where these conversations can be had and things can shift.”
Considering the valley’s population demographics, Weinhold mentioned how she had hoped to get more film submissions in Spanish or from Latino filmmakers for this year’s flagship festival and to screen at Carbondale’s event. While there weren’t many this year, she said NMLFF has already received a bunch that are lined up for next year’s flagship festival.
“Engaging the Latino population is something I’ve been really working on, too,” Weinhold said. “I hope to lessen the divide and create more encouragement and access for the Latino population in this valley’s outdoor offerings.”
The NMLFF event in Carbondale will take place on Friday at the Crystal Theatre. The screening will start at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:15 p.m.), and the program runs about two hours. Tickets are $20 and available to purchase at filmfreeway.com. For more information on the festival, visit nomanslandfilmfestival.org.