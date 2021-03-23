Aspen City Council welcomed incoming Wheeler Opera House Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson during its Monday afternoon work session, when she presented a vision for a community nonprofit in-kind support program spearheaded by the long-shuttered historic downtown venue.
“One thing we do want to inform you about is a way we intend to be able to support some of the nonprofit organizations in the community who have really suffered greatly over the last year, and we'd like to be able to lend much-needed support to them. This will take the form of an in-kind credit,” Rigsby Peterson said.
That support credit will be for up to $2,500 — though it will only serve in an in-kind capacity, she explained.
“They can use that toward the venue rental fee and labor charges they would typically incur. There is no monetary value to this credit, so if the cost to them is $2,300, they would have come close to the full amount of the credit, but they will not be entitled to an additional $200,” she said.
The number wasn’t randomly selected; rather, Rigsby Peterson and her new colleagues examined the data from 2019, before COVID-19 so viscerally changed just about every industry, but particularly those sectors in the performing arts.
“We did some research. Between May and December of 2019, we looked at how many nonprofit organizations [rented the Wheeler],” she said.
What they found was that the 10 organizations that utilized the venue typically spent between $2,000 and $2,500 to be able to do so.
“So that’s how we arrived at the $2,500 figure,” she continued. The program will continue through Dec. 31, with an estimated $25,000 total cost, assuming the same or approximately the same number of performance venue renters.
The pitch was welcomed by councilmembers and Mayor Torre alike.
“We are looking to utilize this wonderful community asset, and you’ve been tasked with a large part of making that happen. Good luck and thank you. Our goal here is to activate the Wheeler and get the community back inside, or at least get some of the offerings to be acceptable to them through whatever means we can,” Torre said in response to Rigby Peterson’s initial presentation.
Councilmembers Ann Mullins, Skippy Mesirow and Ward Hauenstein — who sits on the Wheeler board of directors — all commended the program, and Rachel Richards voiced support for a second tier of qualifying more regional applicants, if it helps boost programming in the building that local organizations are not yet comfortable presenting. However, Richards emphasized prioritizing “our own local people first.”
As it stands currently, Rigsby Peterson said priority for the in-kind credits will go to those organizations already on the Wheeler’s calendar.
“Those existing rental applications that have been put on hold [because of COVID-19]… they already would be entitled to access this program,” she said. “Then, as we move through the availability of the program and begin to assess other applications,” those considerations such as locale of the organization would be considered.
“We also have some pending rental applications that are in mid-May and into early June and of course into the summer, so we’ll be in touch with those particular orgs to let them know about the program and our progress toward reopening,” she said.
Aspen City Manager Sara Ott cautioned that the intention of the program be kept intact, suggesting “guardrails” to ensure the integrity of those intentions.
“I just don’t want the Wheeler to be the hosting ground of new fundraisers or things like that for folks who aren’t necessarily attached to the culture community,” she said. “As word gets out, I want to put those guardrails on it to make sure we hit the population that’s been discussed tonight.”
There was general consensus on that front, with the additional acknowledgement of Richards’ suggestion that, in the absence of relevant local organizations, regional ones be considered to “get the lights on.”
To that end, Rigsby Peterson assured a safe reopening was her primary goal.
“We are working as quickly as possible to reopen the building safely and bring all that magic spirit back into it,” she said.
And, come May, the eastern-facing scaffolding is on track to come down, offering a new face just in time for what’s hopefully a new day for the venue.
“Once we really get it open … it’d be nice to invite the community back in to look at the work and maybe even print up a flyer of what was done and why,” Richards said. “But I think everyone is going to be excited to have the building back and in public usage again.”