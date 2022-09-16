If you had told Laurel Jenny Winton a year ago that DanceAspen would sell out its inaugural show, perform at the international Vail Dance Festival, put on its first fundraising gala and create multiple premiere works, the dance company’s founder said she would’ve never believed it.
Yet in its one year of existence, DanceAspen has indeed accomplished all of this and more. And the resilient crew of local dancers continues to look toward “New Horizons” — a fitting title for an upcoming performance at the Wheeler Opera House on Sept. 23-24.
“We came across the phrase ‘New Horizons’ because we’ve done so much in a year that we just want to take a breath and say, ‘OK, where do we want to go from here — where do we really want to take the image of the company — and how do we want to cultivate this and create our own identity?’” Winton said. “So this program has a lot of the DanceAspen personality in it.”
“New Horizons” will feature four fresh choreographic works, including two world premieres created in-house by the company’s resident dancers and a debut piece to be performed “en pointe” — which is the classical ballet technique and term for dancing on the tips of the toes.
The fourth work is a twist on one of the “crowd favorites” from past DanceAspen shows, Winton said, explaining how the piece has been remixed from its former cast of women dressed in pant suits to now feature four of the company’s male dancers.
The high-caliber pointe piece, titled “Unsaid,” was created by guest choreographer Danielle Rowe, who has worked with DanceAspen since its inception. The showcase of “Unsaid” in next weekend’s production will mark the first time for the work to ever be performed by a company other than San Francisco Ballet, Winton said, as well as the first time for DanceAspen to incorporate a pointe piece into one of its performances.
“This piece is particularly special for me ... and it’s incredibly beautiful,” Winton said. “I mean, Dani’s really good at telling stories — this piece definitely tells a story.”
Winton, who will not be performing in “New Horizons” due to her role as DanceAspen’s executive director, expressed her passion for the intricate pointe technique. This was evident at the Dance Progressions studio on Monday morning, while watching Winton lead the rehearsals for “Unsaid.” She scribbled notes and gave feedback to the duet who pulled off the demanding and technical jumps, turns and tricks of Rowe’s choreography. Intimate and emotional, “Unsaid” no doubt tells a story.
In the other studio room, DanceAspen artist Kaya Wolsey was rehearsing the piece she created for “New Horizons,” titled “The Lights We Didn’t See.” While Wolsey has choreographed smaller pieces before, this new work signifies her first time choreographing on the entire company, she said, explaining how it will be the closing performance of the show.
“My piece is mostly about looking for those glimmers of hope or those beacons of light that, when things feel dark and difficult, are sometimes impossible to see, but they’re always there,” Wolsey said.
She explained how at different times throughout the piece, one dancer is always the focal point, and as the performers rotate and interact through their movements, no dancer maintains the same character.
“I did that because I feel like although it could be about one person, we all have those moments in our lives where we have to look beyond ourselves and see the support systems that we have,” Wolsey said.
DanceAspen is a support system in of itself — built out of a love for the art form and a desire to keep doing it together. Company artist Matthew Gilmore expressed pride in this support system and his fellow dancers.
“It’s the dancers creating, the dancers making, the dancers doing it all — we’ve put a lot of work into this company,” Gilmore said. “I could not have imagined that we could have accomplished so much in one year, so it’s exciting to think what we can do in the next five years; the sky’s the limit.”
Gilmore is the other resident dancer who choreographed a brand-new piece for “New Horizons.” Similar to Wolsey, while Gilmore has choreographed for previous DanceAspen ventures, this new work marks the longest and largest-scale choreography project that he’s created in-house for the company.
Titled “Scale Back,” Gilmore said his piece is composed of many short vignettes — all of which he choreographed to the various piano-music songs that are commonly played during the barre portion of a ballet class.
“It’s reimagining how we can hear that music through different themes, different motifs — not taking it literally, not using the ballet vocabulary — but really expanding upon it and just using it as music instead of associating it with ballet,” Gilmore said.
From Gilmore and Wolsey crafting and soon, presenting their creative new works, to DanceAspen bringing its first piece en pointe, “New Horizons” stands to illustrate the young company’s continual growth and its dancers’ dedication to keep reaching new heights.
“It’s very exciting that we’re at this point and that we’re continually building things at the next level,” Winton said. “We haven’t simmered, we just keep building.”
“New Horizons” will take place at the Wheeler Opera House on Sept. 23-24. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights and tickets range from $35-$65, depending on seat selection and discount opportunities. Tickets are available to purchase at aspenshowtix.com.