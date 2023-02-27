Xander Carlson of the indie-electronic duo Forester said he had tears in his eyes while performing at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen this weekend.
Forester, comprising Carlson and his music partner David Parris, played the 5 p.m. slot on Saturday of the festival. Dressed in colorful ski suits, the duo took the stage at Rio Grande Park, as the sun was beginning to set behind the mountains and the crowd was gathering on the snow-covered field.
“Like, looking at the view, I was legitimately tearing up,” Carlson said. “Looking at the sun going down and seeing the crowd and the mountains in the back — that you just don't get in other places.”
Forester was one of 10 acts to perform at the inaugural outdoor music festival held over the weekend in Aspen’s Rio Grande Park. The two-day event was a collaborative effort and a long time coming.
Aspen’s Belly Up partnered with Palm Tree Crew — a global live events business founded by Norwegian DJ and music producer, Kygo, and his manager Myles Shear — and the festival producing company, C3 Presents, to co-produce this first winter edition of a Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen.
Founded in 2016, Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew has put on music festivals around the world, from the Hamptons to Mexico, St. Barts and Croatia. Following the Aspen production, Palm Tree Music Festival is headed to Australia, Bali and California for upcoming events this spring.
Kygo is close friends with Belly Up brothers and proprietors David and Danny Goldberg — who told the Aspen Daily News in December that they’d been working to make the Palm Tree Music Festival happen in their hometown for over the past year. Once the city gave its approval, it was off to the races for the Belly Up team to bring the production to fruition.
Rio Grande Park was transformed into a full-blown festival venue for Friday and Saturday’s performances. Bars and vendors lined the field, which spanned a spacious general admission standing area in front of the stage. A VIP viewing deck and a more-exclusive “Palm Club Tables” section was built out as an L-shaped, raised platform.
The festival featured headliners Jack White and Kygo, with performances by Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons and Forester. Local artists were also mixed into the two-day lineup, including sets by DJ Naka G, Haasy, Tessla and DJ Lo_G.
There were a handful of DJ sets during this weekend’s concert experience. Forester decided to instead play their live set for the Aspen festival crowd. With Carlson mainly on vocals and Parris on the guitar, they expressed that performing live compared to being in the DJ booth, more often than not, seems to be what’s right for them.
Forester did perform an after-show DJ set on Saturday night at Belly Up — which they’ve done once before when they opened for Kygo’s Fourth of July show at the Aspen music venue in summer 2021.
“There's been DJ sets where the energy has just been perfect,” Parris said. “But with the live thing, you know, I really like how Xander’s singing all the music and I get to play instruments, guitar — all the tracks — and kind of show a glimpse into how we're making music and what it's like in the studio and what-not.”
Carlson added that performing their live set almost feels like they’re giving more to the crowd and said he feels more satisfied after a live set. The electronic duo indeed gave it their all for Saturday’s performance, and their satisfaction post-show was palpable.
Sitting backstage with the Forester guys after their set, they were energized and vibrant, taking calls from friends and family back in their home city of Los Angeles and recapping the show — which they both explained was a special one in the midst of their fast-growing music careers.
Parris and Carlson grew up together in LA and found their musical chemistry in their teenage years. The two artists infiltrated the warehouse-underground music scene in LA — playing pop-up shows all over the west side of the city — long before Forester was born.
The friends went on to attend different colleges at opposite sides of the country, where they experimented with their own sounds. It was their junior year of college, in 2019, when Parris and Carlson reconvened musically and formed Forester.
They released their first album, “Kerosene,” that same year and experienced immediate success, with their debut single, titled “Spark,” picking up traction. The tune caught the ear of an A&R representative at Kygo’s Palm Tree Records, where Forester signed in 2020.
“So we're like, label-side and management-side all Palm Tree, through and through,” Carlson said. “It’s like a family reunion when we come to these festivals because we know a lot of people and we see a lot of repeat fans of ours, as well; so I think Palm Tree festivals are some of our favorites to play, and with this one, to make it even better, we get to play in the place that our music is meant to be played — this was a really special show.”
Forester has performed at a few different Palm Tree festivals prior to this Aspen event — all of which have been in warmer, beach-vibe settings suited to the Palm Tree brand, the duo noted.
But playing in the cold, open-air setting, surrounded by mountains, feels like home for Forester, they said, explaining how a lot of their music was made up in the mountains at Carlson’s family cabin in Mammoth Lakes, California.
“Our music is very conducive to be listened to in the mountains,” Carlson said. “A lot of the songs were made for environments like this and made to be played in these places.”
“It was surreal,” Parris said. “I think it's just cool to see everyone all bundled up together, jumping around — that's a rare environment to play, you know.”