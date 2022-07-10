Party evolves into public arts project

It started as a party on Aspen Mountain.
In March 2021 on a sunny ski day, a group gathered at a little spot known as the Buckhorn Cabin. There was food and booze, DJs played music and locals danced in ski boots atop the snow-covered mountain ridge overlooking Castle Creek Valley.
Everyone from the bussers to the billionaires were clicking out of their bindings and abandoning skis on Buckhorn Run with piqued interest and pent-up excitement for the communal moment among the natural environment they’re fortunate enough to call home.
Ski patrol eventually shut everything down. Aspen Skiing Co.’s COVID-19 protocols were still in place at the time and the slope along Peanut Butter Ridge was scattered in skis.
But the peculiar party thrown at Buckhorn Cabin that day sparked something much larger than itself.
Pioneered by producers Parker Roe and Austin Gavlak and designer Tim Sack, their spontaneous attempt at throwing a party on the mountain has organically grown into a project called Buckhorn Social Club.
Over the past year, the local trio has curated music-driven, environmentally conscious experiences held somewhat seasonally at different spots in and around Aspen’s natural landscape — from Highlands Mountain to the Marolt Open Space to Richmond Ridge up Ajax.
“There’s a need as Aspen becomes so commodified to do something that’s more counterculture, that cuts against that grain and is inclusive,” Roe said. “Our first few events were like $40 tickets, and it’s always been free food, free drinks — you never have to open your wallet when you’re there — we always wanted to make it approachable for everyone. That was a huge goal of ours.”
Sack added that they’ve led the productions with “their own authenticity,” explaining how all proceeds from past ticket sales were always put right back into the event.
“We weren’t doing it for profit, there was no hidden agenda, no bottom line that we were trying to feed,” Sack said. “We’re doing it authentically because we truly believe in this community.”
Over time, the Buckhorn event series has naturally taken on a cultural — or, countercultural — platform of its own, attracting everyone from local artists and ski bums to longtime affluent Aspenites who are willing to support the organization “on a deeper level,” the proprietors said.
“There are people who’ve been part of the community for a very long time and see the ways Aspen is changing and see what we’re doing as one of the things that helps celebrate what still and has always made this place special,” Gavlak said. “And so because of that, a lot of affluent people in town are happy to support us much more than a ticket and help us have the resources to do something in a bigger way.”
With a strong communal following, early stage funding and a creative influence, the Buckhorn crew now has an agenda: to fund public arts projects in Aspen by forming a nonprofit organization, to be called Buckhorn Arts Club.
Going into their most recent event, held July 3 at Smuggler Mine — the biggest production they’ve pulled off yet — Sack, Gavlak and Roe knew their work wouldn’t be done after the cleanup. It was only the beginning.
Limbo land
Although they’re only in the beginning stages of potentially forming a nonprofit that would fund, specifically, public arts projects within the city of Aspen, the movement is significant. Because there is no official public arts program in the city of Aspen.
The concept of public arts exists in a gray area, especially in a small town and even more so in an already art-filled community like Aspen. Owner of Hexton Gallery Bob Chase was deep in this gray space for years when he was working to help bring the Shepard Fairey mural in Aspen to life.
Fairey, a street artist and activist based out of Los Angeles who is famous for his “Hope” poster from former President Barack Obama’s campaign, completed his massive mural titled “Ideal Power” in the summer of 2018.
Chase and Katie Kiernan, who was the former owner of the now-closed 212 Gallery, were the instigators behind making this public project happen. Though it was smooth sailing after the building owners agreed and the city approved the project, it took years to get the green light.
“I didn’t find there to be any insurmountable roadblocks, it just took a long time,” Chase said. “And the city didn’t really have a formal process for how to handle the fact that we wanted to do this.”
Chase said they had always wanted the city’s approval and support for the mural project. But thinking back on it now, he’s not sure if they necessarily needed approval from the city, as the mural was created on a privately owned building and privately funded.
Though there was no formal process at the municipal level, Chase emphasized how the eventual partnership between the public, private and individual sectors involved in this mural project was ultimately beneficial.
“There has to be sort of a synergy that happens, you know, our project was public and private, essentially,” Chase said. “The Shepard mural was a good example of this synergy between the city, a private developer and us as a gallery — those things kind of came together in a really great way.”
Considered Aspen’s most prominent public art piece today, Fairey’s vibrant mural is 22 feet tall and runs about 50 feet down the alleyway from South Hunter Street on the brick building that houses many businesses, including Big Wrap.
Sack has been individually working toward cultivating a public arts initiative in Aspen for the past three years. He uses the Fairey mural as an example when defining what public arts actually do.
“You walk toward the mall and you walk toward Aspen Mountain and it’s there, with completely zero barriers to access,” Sack said. “ It’s available to the eye, regardless of whether you’re looking for it; regardless of whether you even know it exists — you are going to see it.”
In differentiating public arts versus public access to the arts, Sack brings up the concept of a building. By entering an art gallery or a museum or a performance hall, there’s somewhat of a barrier, he said, explaining that you have to know the art is in that building to experience it.
“We want to be able to create art that happens to people, not have art that people have to happen to or have to seek out,” Sack said. “That’s a key thing for me — that it’s available, whether you’re looking or not.”
Sack’s interest in really trying to make public arts happen in Aspen piqued back in 2019 when he helped to bring a large-scale paper airplane sculpture, titled “Launch Intention,” by artist Griffin Loop to Paepcke Park. Similar to Chase’s experience, the approval process back then went smoothly.
And Loop’s airplane ended up staying longer in the community than intended. It was moved to the front lawn of the Red Brick Building and circulated a handful of community events around its wings, including yoga classes and paper airplane-making workshops for local kids, Sack said.
This community engagement around a single public art installation brought Sack into conversations with Mayor Torre and Sarah Roy, executive director of the Red Brick Center for the Arts.
“I think public art can be something that energizes the community around itself,” Roy said. “I think it can become an activator for dialogue and community gathering — it can create a sense of community pride.”
Roy, Sack and Torre gained momentum in the conversations, until COVID-19 hit, as did a lull in their public arts discussions. A couple of years later, while the importance of public art has not been lacking, Roy said the conversations have regained that momentum and more. She explained that multiple community members have reached out recently, inquiring what public art in Aspen might look like.
“At the heart of any public art program across the country, I think it should reflect that community, its personality and its shared goals,” Roy said. “I also think it’s important to make sure that we take the time to create a really thoughtful program and do so through a broad-reaching and inclusive process, to ensure we’re hearing from everybody.”
Reflecting personality
Roy described the Carbondale community’s execution of this process as a “success story.”
Spearheaded by Amy Kimberly of Carbondale Arts, the community came together from many different directions under one vision — from the nonprofit sector of Carbondale Arts to the town of Carbondale’s Public Art Commission. Carbondale is recognized as a “Creative District” by the state of Colorado — a recognition largely credited to Kimberly — that enables funding from the state for projects.
“What I found is that there is no one place to point a finger as to how this has happened,” Kimberly said. “It truly has been a lot of different partnerships, but it’s all been under one vision.”
The city of Glenwood Springs has taken major steps to enhance its efforts toward public arts programming recently through the city’s Arts and Culture Board and the board’s Public Art Plan — which was approved last year and has taken shape this summer with projects like the topek designs and the revitalization of the town’s arts center.
The town of Basalt has its Public Arts Commission, known as BPAC, which has worked with the arts nonprofit, The Arts Campus at Willits, on a free live music series. Snowmass Village has an arts advisory board that meets once a month and is soon to spearhead a new Plein Air festival in August, with the help of Snowmass Tourism and other organizations.
Though the city of Aspen may not have a public arts program directly, the city is supportive of the arts and Aspen is a community full of renowned arts institutions and programs. This came up in an Aspen City Council work session last Tuesday about the expansion of the Wheeler RETT Fund.
Both the Red Brick Center for the Arts and the Wheeler Opera House — both historic institutions offering an abundance of arts and culture programming — are considered departments under the city of Aspen.
Roy emphasized all of this when discussing the lack of an official public arts program at the city level. And when it comes to the public arts conversation, she said, “It’s just time.”
“Why has it come to its time now … I don’t know but I’m excited,” Roy said.
Authentic irony
In the immediate days following Buckhorn’s July 3 event at Smuggler Mine, the Buckhorn trio got to work, meeting with local artists to brainstorm projects and attorneys to discuss the steps in becoming a nonprofit organization.
Though they couldn’t provide exact numbers, as they’re still waiting for some final invoices, the proprietors said the event was profitable and that they’ve since been approached by a number of institutions in the nonprofit and for-profit art world that are looking to provide support for Buckhorn’s fund.
Leading up to the event, Sack explained they had created a founders membership to gain support from some “bigger benefactors” in launching the Buckhorn Arts Club initiative.
Jeff Pechter, a longtime Aspenite, was one of those benefactors. When asked why he offered this level of support for the Buckhorn crew and their public art initiatives, he answered with a memory.
“I remember one day, I was trying to explain Buckhorn to a person visiting town from L.A. and what came out of my mouth was, ‘It’s a community that’s restoring traditional Aspen culture,’” Pechter said. “What I blurted out was somewhat ironic, right? Because at the same time, people would call Buckhorn a countercultural approach, including the authentic people who run it.”