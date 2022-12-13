With ski season kicking into full gear, a new nightlife spot makes its way onto the Aspen map this winter. New Yorkers will likely recognize the name Ponyboy — now, the Brooklyn bar has partnered with the W Aspen for a four-month residency at the hotel.
Officially opening to the public on Thursday, Ponyboy will operate seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. through mid-April. The New York bar took over the speakeasy-style club space located on the first floor of the W Aspen.
The windowless room — carpeted and curvy, with velvet booths and a low-stretching bar — has not been fully activated as a constant club space since the W brand took over the former Sky Hotel in 2019.
Ponyboy co-owner James Dorje said that when he first saw the space, he thought, “If that’s not Ponyboy, I don’t know what is.”
And for the club’s winter outpost, Dorje explained how he’s been able to put the Ponyboy visual stamp on it — commissioning artwork, building out the new back bar and amping the room’s disco-like aesthetic to match that of the New York location, as well as re-energize the space with some of the old Sky Hotel vibes, he said.
“The plan is to bring some of the Sky Hotel energy back, which I’ve heard has been lacking in the space ever since it left,” Dorje said. “We also are ambitious to bring a different sound to Aspen; after speaking to a lot of the local DJs, they would love to get more experimental and play more disco — so we're just bringing the disco back.”
During its residency, Ponyboy aims to be a place where locals and visitors can get “a world-class cocktail” and “dance their tails off” in the same room, Dorje said.
“It’s really this cool combination that you don’t often see … it’s like Cheers meets Studio 54,” Dorje said. “People often go to one place for their casual beer and another place for their social party — but we found a beautiful equilibrium, where people do both in the same space.”
This nightlife equilibrium was something that Dorje and his business partner, Christopher Reyes, intended to create when they originally opened Ponyboy in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood in 2018.
Reyes — who also owns a Central Mexico-inspired restaurant in Brooklyn, named Aldama — spearheads the cocktail program for both his restaurant and Ponyboy. The beverage director said that in curating the Ponyboy Aspen cocktail menu, while he decided to feature a few staples from the club’s New York selection and from his Aldama restaurant, the majority of the drinks were created specifically for Aspen.
After spending the past two weeks in Aspen, Reyes is headed back home to look after the Ponyboy in Brooklyn, while his partner is here to stay — Dorje will reside in Aspen throughout the duration of this winter residency.
Dorje said that he understands Aspen is a town in which community members appreciate meeting and having a friendly relationship with the owner of an establishment.
“And we're just not the type to mail it in — we're gonna see it through,” Dorje said. “We also really want to engage the locals because a lot of places have closed in the last year, and we don't want to be the new place that is open and you can't afford to go to or get in because it's too busy with tourists. We're trying to have that balance where we get ourselves on the map but not too much so that it's just inaccessible.”
From the beginning, the two club owners had ambitions to grow their concept beyond New York, Dorje said. He went on to explain that when the pandemic hit, Ponyboy had gained popularity from within the Brooklyn community and was establishing its name in the larger NYC nightlife scene, about to enter a phase of expansion and profitability, Dorje said.
Over the last year, Ponyboy has been doing weekend pop-ups and other short-term events in various cities across the globe, from Barcelona and London to Los Angeles and Miami.
The W — being an international hotel brand under the Marriott umbrella — caught onto the Ponyboy vibe. And the W Aspen, in particular, was on the lookout for an outpost club concept that could help reactivate its speakeasy-style bar space.
W Aspen General Manager Chris Jaycock said that after researching and speaking with a handful of nightclub and bar concepts, Ponyboy fit perfectly into the larger direction of where the hotel is headed over the next year.
“I think what sold us on them is the energy and excitement that they brought to the opportunity,” Jaycock said. “It wasn't just about, ‘Oh yeah, a business opportunity in Aspen — great, thumbs up’ — it was about actually seeing a vacancy and void in the market and seeing there was opportunity for that quality yet still-fun product.”
Jaycock — who stepped into his general manager role at the W Aspen last summer — said that there’s a lot of “taking itself too seriously in Aspen.” He continued to explain that in a market “gradually losing its fun, affordable places,” he’s working to program the entire W Aspen property with the notion that the local community can afford to spend time at the establishment.
Though bringing back the Sky Hotel concept entirely is impossible — considering how the economy and town has changed in the past three years, Jaycock explained — the general manager said he believes that the W can be the happy medium between what the Sky was and what Aspen is now. And having Dorje’s and Reyes’ Ponyboy this winter is a strong start, Jaycock said.
“They’re cocktail experts, bringing a new complexity to Aspen that hasn't been widely explored while also being really accessible and not taking themselves too seriously,” Jaycock said. “I couldn't think of two better people and a better brand to sort of be the first real, like, brick in the wall of bringing the old Sky Hotel mantra back a little to W Aspen.”