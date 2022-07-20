The conversation around funding for the arts is often focused on the nonprofit realm. However, a particular grant program in Colorado is widening the scope for arts funding to reach across all sectors — and the Roaring Fork Valley community has an opportunity to join in on the conversation.
Administered by RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver and funded through a cohort of Colorado foundations and government agencies, the Arts in Society, or AiS, grant program funds projects that foster cross-sector work by utilizing the arts to illuminate and find solutions to a wide array of civic and social challenges faced by Colorado communities.
Since 2017, the AiS program has provided more than $3 million to projects implemented by individuals and organizations across the state — from artists and activists to nonprofits, universities and government agencies. Each funding cycle comprises between 25 and 30 grants.
With the AiS application now open for its next round of funding — grant opportunities for this cycle range from $5,000 to $35,000 and the deadline to apply is Aug. 29 — presenters from RedLine and the state-level division, Colorado Creative Industries, are coming directly to the Roaring Fork Valley to share information on this wide-reaching and potentially impactful grant opportunity.
There will be two AiS information sessions, and both are free and open to the public. The first session is taking place today from 4-5 p.m. at Third Street Center in Carbondale, and the second will be held at Aspen’s Red Brick Center for the Arts on July 26.
Amy Kimberly, executive director of Carbondale Arts, helped coordinate the downvalley information session. She said they’ve been working to bring in someone to translate the discussion in Spanish, emphasizing how she hopes there will be a large representation of people belonging to the Latino community in attendance — and a high attendance rate in general.
“It’s worth noting — people should show up,” Kimberly said. “This grant is a rare opportunity, and even if people can’t make the sessions, it’s well worth it to apply.”
While this marks Carbondale Arts’ first time hosting an information session on the AiS grant program, the arts nonprofit was in fact a recipient of the AiS grant in 2018 for The Latino Folk Art Garden project, which aimed to give voice to the history and lore of Hispanic cultures in the Roaring Fork Valley through a creative placemaking project.
Other past AiS grantees in the valley include 5Point Film in 2020 for its Youth VOICES Project and the Art Base in Basalt for its enrichment classes programming in support of youth immigrants enrolled at Basalt High School.
Kimberly said the AiS grant program allows applicants to “think outside the box.” And in terms of the actual application process, she emphasized its simplicity, stating that it’s not a difficult grant to write. The greater focus is on the social justice and collaboration aspects of the project.
“There are so many places one could go with it — it could be around food security, gun violence, immigration — that’s the beauty of it,” Kimberly said. “And the other wonderful thing about this is you don’t have to be a nonprofit, you could be an individual artist, a business, a government program; it’s very wide open.”
Sarah Roy, executive director of the Red Brick Center for the Arts, also mentioned that the AiS grant is noteworthy for its wide range of eligible applicants.
“We hope those using the arts and working with the arts to raise awareness around important issues of our day attend the meeting,” Roy said. “The arts can be a powerful tool for change and for building community, and this grant looks to foster that work.”
Roy said that when the director of RedLine reached out to her and proposed the idea of hosting these information sessions in the Roaring Fork Valley, she immediately said yes.
“The presenters are here to share tips on creating a successful application, as they ultimately want to assure this money is being awarded across the state,” Roy said.
When it comes to funding for the arts in the state of Colorado, Roy said that Colorado Creative Industries — which is a division of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade — works to “strengthen the arts through promotion and funding opportunities.”
“Hosting this meeting is a positive sign of [the CCI’s] efforts to assure their mission is being realized in rural areas, such as the Roaring Fork Valley,” Roy said.
At a local level, Roy brought up the passing of 2A — which allocates more funding for arts organizations in the community from the Wheeler real estate transfer tax — and Aspen City Council’s work in giving direction on expanding those monies into the arts community.
“The arts are proving to continue to be an integral part of our DNA,” Roy said. “I look forward to seeing and experiencing the incredible work created by artists and arts and culture organizations and how it continues to benefit and shape our lives.”
The AiS information sessions will take place from 4-5 p.m. today at Third Street Center and next Tuesday at the Red Brick Center. For more information on the grant program and to RSVP to either of the two information sessions, visit redlineart.org.