Aspen Film and Anderson Ranch Arts Center will present the 2021 documentary “The Art of Making It” tonight at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass.
Kicking off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception by Doña Vega Mezcal, the film screening begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Producer Debi Wisch and three artists from the film, Felipe Baeza, Andrea Bowers and Lisa Corinne Davis.
After premiering at the Hamptons International Film Festival last October, “The Art of Making It” has been showcased in over 18 festivals around the country. It recently won the Festival Favorite award at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.
As it’s being screened for the first time in Colorado, “The Art of Making It” also will be making its theatrical premiere tonight at the iconic IFC Center in New York City, explained Wisch, marking a “very meaningful” evening of screenings for the film’s team and cast, the producer said.
“I’m honored to be showing the film at Anderson Ranch and with Aspen Film; I have so much respect for both of them,” Wisch said. “A lot of our team will be at the screening in New York, and I wanted to support the Aspen community any way I could — so I’m coming to Aspen.”
Wisch — who has been coming to Aspen for 25 years and is involved in the arts and culture scene — described Anderson Ranch as “a mecca for creativity” and having an “old world artist magic to it.”
“The true magic of Aspen is the fact that a community of that size has a place like Anderson Ranch and has its own film festivals and music festivals, theater shows and dance companies,” Wisch said. “You have those incredible cultural amenities, and that’s what ‘The Art of Making It’ is about in many ways — that we need these things.”
Wisch also produced the Emmy-nominated documentary “The Price of Everything,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and quickly spurred conversations around the consumerist culture and monetary dynamics at play in the contemporary art world.
While “The Price of Everything” examines the art industry’s relationship to money, “The Art of Making it” takes a different look into today’s untamed art scene, Wisch said.
“This film is about disruptors; it looks at art and civilization and how we might do a better job,” Wisch said. “As a filmmaker, I was interested in this narrative because people tend to make films on explosive moments, but I think there are very few films, if any, done on the art world ecosystem — because it's so complicated.”
Directed by Kelcey Edwards, “The Art of Making It” follows a diverse group of young artists from around the country on the brink of uncharted success or failure as they challenge systems, break barriers and risk everything with the goal of making it in today’s seductive, secretive and unregulated art world.
“It’s a conversation starter,” Wisch said. “We caught artists at pivotal moments in their careers and we captured the art world at this moment of profound change.”
Wisch explained how the film was cast in 2019, before the pandemic hit. The artists whose narratives and works are featured in the film had been focusing on many issues that surfaced at the onset of the pandemic long before that time, Wisch said, calling artists the “philosophers of our time.”
In following these artists’ worlds, the hour-and-a-half long documentary explores many different sectors of the art world.
“I think there are a lot of different art worlds,” Wisch said. “It’s important to pull back the curtain, show how things work and shine a light on artists, institutions and aspects of the art world that tend to get overlooked in the headlines.”
From MFA programs and student debt to the ways in which art is experienced and how social media accounts and memes are uprooting the class system, “The Art of Making It,” no doubt, pulls back a curtain on the complex industry.
An interesting point noted in the film has to do with the U.S. government’s lack of support for the arts.
According to the documentary, U.S. government funding for the arts totals less than $5 per person annually — which is less than any other developed nation. And while over 50 countries in the world have a Department of Ministry of Culture, the U.S. does not.
“The U.S. has among the lowest government support for the arts but has among the highest per-capita philanthropic support,” Wisch said.
While there’s been a lot of issues in the arts and cultural sphere surrounding this topic, Wisch said there’s an “incredible philanthropic tradition” in this country when it comes to supporting the arts and it often works well.
“If you look at places like Anderson Ranch, or some of the extraordinary arts programs in New York, or basically every museum in the country, they exist because of philanthropy or funds from certain individuals in a position to help,” Wisch said.
“The Art of Making It” screening event will be held in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch. Tickets are $50 general admission and $40 for Aspen Film members and can be purchased at andersonranch.org.