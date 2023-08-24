From today through Sunday, the Latinx House will host its second year of the Raizado Festival in Aspen, with expanded programming at multiple venues.
And, according to website thelatinxhouse.org, there is a “10-year vision for the festival to create a clear and robust place to celebrate and contemplate Latinx/e politics, arts, and culture.”
Mónica Ramírez, organizer, activist, and co-founder of The Latinx House, said the organization is grateful to have been able to work with the local Aspen and national “Latinx” community to build a program that uplifts the power, culture and truth of the community throughout the country and beyond.
“We can’t wait to celebrate our beautiful community, as well as to promote unity and solidarity across communities, as we work to build a path forward for all,” she said.
Last year’s inaugural festival had all events scheduled at Aspen Meadows Resort. However, this year’s programming has expanded to add Hotel Jerome, W Hotel, Isis Theatre Aspen and Rio Grande Park to the venue list, as well as complimentary bus shuttle service between locales for festival attendees.
Pre-festival events begin today at 11 a.m. at Explore Booksellers with author Robyn Moreno reading from “Get Rooted: Reclaim Your Soul, Serenity and Sisterhood Through the Healing Medicine of the Grandmothers,” which was published in June. Moreno is a curanderismo practitioner who uses a traditional native healing system primarily found in Latin America.
Also today, at Aspen Meadows Resort, beginning at 1 p.m., a series of masterclasses is planned, ranging on topics from the history of Hispanic food to learning about leadership from the Ute community, among others.
Tonight, a dinner reception will feature welcoming remarks by Ramírez and Olga Segura, Latinx House co-founders.
Friday’s programming begins at 10 a.m. at Aspen Meadows. It features panels covering important issues, including community activism, political leadership “from a new generation” and economic security.
On Saturday afternoon, Raizado film screenings at the Isis Theatre in Aspen will showcase five films from Hispanic directors and producers. Each film will feature post-screening talkbacks, allowing filmmakers to engage in dialogues with audience members.
One film of note is “Through the Night” by award-winning director-producer Loira Limbal. The 2020 feature documentary sheds light on an often-overlooked necessity for some working families in America — 24-hour child care providers.
On Sunday morning, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Latinx House leadership and local community and business leaders will deliver remarks at brunch hosted by Hotel Jerome.
The festival’s biggest bash is on Sunday with the family-friendly ‘Raizado Community Day Festival’ from 1-5 p.m. in Rio Grande Park. Aspen Mayor Torre will take the main stage at 1 p.m. to kick off festivities.
Mainstage co-hosts are actress, producer and activist Kate del Castillo, who starred in the TV series “La Reina del Sur,” and ALMA (American Latino Media Arts) Award-winning actor Jesse Garcia, whose breakout role was in the 2006 independent film, “Quinceañera.”
Also co-hosting is Annie Gonzalez, who can be seen in the much-anticipated road comedy film directed by Ethan Coen, “Drive-Away Dolls,” set to release in February 2024. Garcia and Gonzalez had lead roles in the 2023 comedy-drama “Flamin’ Hot,” which was actress Eva Longoria’s feature-length directorial debut.
The festival will close out with a fashion show featuring the works of Los Angeles-based fashion designer Mario De La Torre, New York-based sustainable luxury ready-to-wear designer Cindy Castro and mixed-media artist (specializing in costume design) Lilian Lara. Lara’s designs were featured on the runway in February at Carbondale Arts’ Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza, and she is a frequent workshop instructor at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, teaching wearable art design.
A musical performance by the iconic East Los Angeles band Los Lobos, celebrating its 50th year in the music industry, will weave the air with a soulful blend of rock, folk, blues and Latin rhythms. Los Lobos received international attention when they performed the title song for the 1987 biopic “La Bamba,” based on the life and untimely death of Chicano rock’n’roll star (and forefather of the Chicano rock movement) Ritchie Valens. The four-time Grammy Award-winning group won in 2022 in the Best Americana Album category for the 2021 album “Native Sons.”
Food trucks will supply the eats, and an adult beverage garden will feature local beers and samples of Delola spritzers. This premium spirits company, launched in April and founded by entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez, offers ready-to-drink cocktails flavored with botanical fruits and flowers, including berries, grapefruit, passionfruit, elderflower and hibiscus.
To find additional fest events, visit thelatinxhouse.org.