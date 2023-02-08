Hannah Thompson was 23 years old and only a couple years into her Aspen chapter when a woman by the name of Ann Korologos entered her life and changed it.
The two first crossed paths in 2013 at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where Thompson had recently worked her way up to be the development director, and Korologos, in her early 70s then, was serving as chairman of the board of directors for the arts center.
Korologos was an empowering woman in Thompson’s eyes and the eyes of many others. Korologos led corporate boardrooms and political offices in Washington, D.C. She also supported various foundations and owned an art gallery in Basalt.
Thompson said she was fortunate to experience the mentorship and close friendship of Korologos over the final decade of Korologos’ life.
Korologos passed away on Jan. 30 in a hospital in Salt Lake City. She was 81 years old. The cause of death was complications related to meningitis, according to a statement made last Friday by the Ann Korologos Gallery team.
“Ann was a passionate and dedicated advocate for the arts, and her enthusiasm for the gallery was unparalleled,” the statement reads. “Ann coined the phrase ‘Art you love to live with,’ because that’s exactly how she felt … and in honor of Ann’s legacy, Ann Korologos Gallery will continue onwards, as she would have wanted.”
An avid art collector, Korologos purchased in 2007 what was formerly called the Basalt Gallery and two years later moved to a larger space in downtown Basalt, changing the name to the Ann Korologos Gallery. The gallery has long been known for its contemporary Western art, showcasing regional and national artists inspired by frontier culture and the American West.
“She just had so much pride and passion, I would say, with her gallery,” Thompson said. “And it all ties together with her Western life, like she could be a D.C. powerhouse, but her Western art gallery and being on her ranch with her horses, [was] really her happy place.”
A leader in the valley and beyond
Korologos’ impact is felt well beyond the Roaring Fork Valley community. The news of her death has made national headlines.
Korologos served as the 19th United States secretary of labor from 1987 to 1989 and was appointed to the presidential cabinet by Ronald Reagan. She is the second woman in history to have held the top position since the Labor Department was founded in 1913. Several women would follow Korologos in the high-level office, including her immediate successor, Elizabeth Dole — as reported in a Feb. 2 New York Times article.
Before becoming Labor Secretary, Korologos had served a long tenure within the Reagan administration as under secretary of the Department of the Interior and as assistant secretary of the Treasury Department.
She went on to chair the President's Commission on Aviation Security and Terrorism and to head the Federal City Council in Washington, D.C.
Korologos served on numerous boards — including those of Microsoft, Fannie Mae, Vulcan Materials Company, the Kellogg Company and the valley’s own Anderson Ranch. She was also chairman emeritus of both the RAND Corporation and the Aspen Institute.
Korologos wasn’t one to just “sit on a board and write a check,” Thompson said, she cared about the staff and governance — doing things the right way — and pulling people up to perform at the highest level they could in the organization, continued Thompson.
“And when you do things on that level, you really do transform an organization, you know, because she worked it from the bottom and the top together to make it work — and that was her specialty,” Thompson said. “Philanthropically, she was a leader in the valley; she did so much for the Aspen Institute and Anderson Ranch, and I know she was getting excited about her involvement in [The Arts Campus At Willits] towards the end.”
Genna Moe — Aspen Regional Director of the Society of Fellows at the Aspen Institute and former executive director of the Art Base in Basalt — expressed her gratitude for the way Korologos helped put Basalt on the map, “with her representation of exceptional artists and arts patrons alike at Korologos Gallery,” Moe said.
“Not only did [Korologos] leave her mark on our thriving arts and culture scene as a long-revered Aspen Institute Chair Emeritus, she also leaves an indelible mark on our nation, on the American business landscape and on every organization for which she dedicated both her vision and her acumen,” Moe said in a statement to the Aspen Daily News. “Thank you, Ann, we miss you and will continue to look up to you for guidance, wisdom and grace.”
Among the numerous tribute statements released in the past few days — from local organizations and those in which she was involved nationwide — the late Korologos has been praised as a trailblazer and a rare leader; as a trusted mentor and the quintessential Renaissance woman.
“Just being in her orbit, like if you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, she just made you feel not only special, but she just really cared about you and your future and your values and where you were going,” Thompson said. “I always say she was like three steps ahead of everyone without them even knowing it, and she would help to get you there in her own way… She was just amazing.”
Korologos is survived by her husband, Tom Korologos — who served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium — along with her stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandson.
In the statement from her gallery, there is mention of a memorial service in Korologos’ honor to take place in the near future; details will be shared once finalized. Thompson also mentioned that a Colorado celebration of Korologos’ life is to be held in the valley this summer, in addition to services sooner in D.C.