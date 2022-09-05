When St. Paul and The Broken Bones lead singer Paul Janeway hit his first high note during Friday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass performance, I’m willing to bet more than half the crowd got chills — myself included.
Janeway’s vocals were off the charts. The Alabama-raised soul singer produced a roaring sound that shook me to my bones, not to mention his playful charisma on stage. At one point, Janeway took off a shoe and was moving across the stage in a sock and single sneaker. The next thing I know, Janeway’s lying on the ground, belting out into song seamlessly with his eyes closed while maneuvering around the microphone stand between his legs.
Throughout all of these ludicrous moments, Janeway continuously pulled off the high notes. And the performer acted as if mastering those tricky chords at high altitude was no sweat off his back.
In fact, all eight members of St. Paul and The Broken Bones seemed completely unaffected by the altitude during their energized opening set on Friday of JAS festival — which I found extremely impressive, especially watching the horn players execute the sounds of their instruments song after song for almost two hours up on stage.
As a frequent attendee of the annual JAS Labor Day Experience — since I was a kid — I always commend the JAS fest artists for when they can pull off impeccable live performances in the higher altitude, considering the fact that most of these performers are coming in from places situated at lower elevations than Aspen’s mountainous environment, often at (or, if home is New Olreans, below) sea level. It’s all the more impressive knowing that they usually arrive the day before or even the day of their showtimes.
Being the first show of this year’s JAS Labor Day Experience, St. Paul and The Broken Bones set the bar high for the many great live performances that followed throughout the weekend.
Chris Stapleton’s show on Saturday night was another goosebump-stirring experience — from the country artist’s passionate guitar solo breakouts to the intimate moments shared on stage with his wife Morgane Stapleton, herself a talented singer-songwriter, when they performed side by side.
Stapleton’s live singing voice was also a bone shaker. For his set, I was fortunate to be standing up close, near the front of the stage, and had made friends with a couple who stood next to me. They were big fans of Stapleton, and they were visiting from Austin to see him perform live for the first time.
“I can’t believe how his voice is exactly like when you listen to him on the radio,” the man said to me at one point of the show.
From high notes to guitar jams, this year’s JAS fest was filled with pleasant surprises and new introductions. I’ll admit, I’m a big fan of Black Pumas and was bummed when they canceled their JAS show slot. So while I wasn’t as familiar with St. Paul and The Broken Bones, I sure will be now. And while I’m not the biggest country music gal, Stapleton’s music has already made its way into my playlists.
This is the beauty of a music festival like the JAS Labor Day Experience. With only one stage and a more-condensed lineup of performing acts compared to other outdoor festivals of its nature, you’re bound to discover artists who maybe weren’t among your listening roster before.