Tonight will mark for me the poignant end of a long, strange, 40-year trip. God willing, I’m going to see the final incarnation of the Grateful Dead’s nearly 60-year-long touring legacy, as Dead & Company perform at Folsom Field in Boulder. The forecast calls for patchwork pants, patchouli, smoky skies, easy winds, off-key singing, freaky dancing and a sea of tie-dye as far as the bloodshot eyes of the world can see.
I have a theory that every time the Grateful Dead or any one of their surviving members play in a city or town, for every 1,000 attendees, 10 of those people either get fired from their jobs, or do a spectacular cannonball into some serious hot water with their friends, bosses, relatives, husbands, wives or kids. They inevitably return from Dead-show outer space to reality completely fried, barely able to form sentences, mumbling some incoherent psycho-babble gibberish about a “Dark Star.” I got into so much trouble for going to a Dead, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan show at RFK Stadium in 1986 that even my grandma Dot got involved.
Aspen has an inordinately high Deadhead per-capita ratio, which to me is indicative of what a tremendous, funky, renegade community we have. From the hallowed boughs of the Jerry Garcia shrine on Aspen Mountain that was once visited by Bob Weir himself, to the Grateful Deli on our bustling Main Street — incidentally also visited by Bob Weir — Jerry Garcia’s dyslexic left-hand monkey-wrench man, Aspen is a Deadhead’s sunshine daydream if I ever did see one.
I learned my evil ways in boarding school on the East Coast, arguably the breeding grounds for Deadheads. I saw the Grateful Dead 76 times from 1983 to 1995, the year of Jerry Garcia’s passing. Frankly, things were getting pretty rough those last shows. Heck, they were pretty rough when I first started seeing them. I was almost to the point of swearing them off in the mid 1990s, and I’d actually walked out of a show in Las Vegas early, fearing my loathing for the band I once worshiped. Then the news of our spiritual leader’s passing hit like a ton of grey cinderblocks.
I was working for Aspen Skiing Co. in 1995, donning my trademark shirt and tie, leading a walking tour of foreign journalists and travel agents through the West End from Aspen Meadows to the Hotel Jerome when a lady named Gail saw me through a windowpane and emerged from a stoic Victorian with a scared look on her pale face like she’d just seen a ghost. “Jerry Garcia just died...” she said.
I remember then staggering through my childhood neighborhood like a wagon loaded with clay, stunned with the news I was having difficulty processing. The voices of the travel agents and journalists sounded like the teacher in Charlie Brown to me as they spoke: “Wah-wah, mwah, wah-wah...” My vagabond ways came screeching to a halt, or so I thought. I flashed-back to a colorful, odiferous, melodic montage in my mind of those depraved psychedelic concert scenes from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, to Compton Terrace south of Phoenix, to the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine, to the old Sombrero Stadium in Tampa, and many blurred points between.
When I first started seeing the Grateful Dead in the 1980s, I remember hearing old Deadheads say that they’d seen the Dead live “...over 100 times” and thinking to myself, “Funny — that’s also the benchmark by which most diehard dedicated skiers judge their ski season, 100 days.” While I never made it to the 100-show milestone, I did get the chance to meet Jerry Garcia and shake his hand backstage at Cal Expo amphitheater in Sacramento.
The first song I ever saw and heard the Grateful Dead play was “Shakedown Street” at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, 1983 (The Band opened for them). The last was “Liberty” at the Silver Bowl in Las Vegas, in 1995 (The Dave Matthews Band opened and were better than the Dead at times). Twenty-three shows later, Jerry Garcia died.
I hit the scene hard in his wake, attending the Furthur Festival and any other spinoff conceivable with a living member. I attempted to pick up a new band to follow as the death of Garcia left a smoking crater where my tour aspirations once were. I tried to get into Widespread Panic by going down to Red Rocks to see them for two days in a row with Cody Oates and Tersh Jones. Nothing stuck. The louder the crowd cheered the farther away I felt, like a lost sailor stranded on an island by themselves. I even tried Phish with the exact same result. I’d invested so much emotion in the Grateful Dead that my quest was hopeless. I’d used up all of my sentimental fun-tickets. The futile exercise was like wandering shirtless in the cold rain and snow, trying to replace the mirage of a faultless wife or a passionate lover you read about.
What I did key on, and respect and appreciate, and was made buoyant by, was the fact that these bands were traveling, and will continue to wander a path worn tried and true by the Grateful Dead, and that people like you and me were out there pursuing a genuine nonconformist subculture adventure. They were looking for America, and themselves, having experiences they would cherish for the rest of their lives, much as I did, and hopefully still do.
Have a good show, everyone, and may the four winds blow you safely home.