The Aspen Indigenous Foundation presents its fourth annual Shining Mountains Film Festival this weekend at the Wheeler Opera House. Running Friday through Sunday and broken into four programs, this year’s festival will showcase a diverse range of storytelling told by native voices from all over North America.
SMFF was founded in 2018 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the city of Aspen passing a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. The resolution was unanimously adopted by city council in October 2017, following a petition led by leaders of the AIF — formerly called the Aspen Ute Foundation.
The AIF film festival has occurred during the second week of October every year since its inaugural celebration (aside from a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions). Shining Mountains is the first-ever Native American Indian film festival in Aspen, said Deanne Vitrac-Kessler, AIF founder and executive director.
“The purpose was to educate the non-Indian community about what was going on and to give the voice to the Indigenous people so they can tell their stories from their side,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “They can talk about their struggles, their challenges and their histories and also share their beautiful culture and where they are at now — it is really a platform for the Native Voices.”
Each year, SMFF showcases a mix of long-feature films, documentaries and short films — which reveal the generational traumas and struggles that Native Americans face daily, as well as shed light on their rich culture, wisdom and traditions, Vitrac-Kessler explained. In terms of this year’s selection, she said that there are perhaps more films than past years that focus on the talents and positive narratives around Native American communities.
“It’s very difficult, actually — there are not many uplifting films out there about Native American communities because it’s always infused with some kind of trauma, or dysfunctions as a result of generations of those traumas,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “But this year, we do have a lot of diversity; some films will make you cry, some will make you smile or laugh and others, you will just be in awe.”
In addition to the film screenings, SMFF will feature live performances — including a special Grizzly Bear Dance performed by Laura GrizzlyPaws on Sunday — and post-screening Q&A discussions with quite a few filmmakers coming to the Aspen festival from places near and far.
Vitrac-Kessler mentioned how there will also be vendors set up in the Wheeler lobby area displaying their creations between the film screenings, one of them being a reputable silversmith based out of Arizona, she said.
The first film program kicks off on Friday at 6:30 p.m., with a welcoming and Ute prayer by Southern Ute Elder Reggie Lopez, followed by a screening of the feature film, “Portraits From a Fire.” AIF’s Buffalo Child will lead the post-screening Q&A, alongside Tara Pretends Eagle.
Directed by Trevor Mack, “Portraits From a Fire” is a coming-of-age film that follows a teenage boy growing up on a reservation. To cope with mental health struggles and other outside aggravations, the teenager films everything around him with a small hand-held camera, Vitrac-Kessler explained. She said the film is presented in a very eccentric way, at the same time offering a realistic depiction.
“It’s interesting to see the whole progression with this young teenager who finds a way to heal himself,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “And I think it really applies to every single person on the reservation who has experienced a trauma one way or the other.”
The second program will commence on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and feature a selection of short films. Three of the six screenings will be followed by post-Q&A discussions with visiting filmmakers, including director Alex Verlage, of “Lone Wolf Hill,” and Katsitsionni Fox, of “Without a Whisper” — which tells the untold story of the profound influence Indigenous women had on the beginning of the Women’s Rights Movement in the United States.
The third filmmaker who will be present on Saturday afternoon is local storyteller Pete McBride for his new documentary, “The Seekers.”
SMFF’s third program rolls into Saturday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the second of the two long feature screenings. “Daughter of a Lost Bird,” will be followed by a Q&A with Tara Pretends Eagle.
The fourth and final program on Sunday will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. for the second group of short films, as well as the live Bear Dance performance and awards ceremony. A handful of the filmmakers will be present for post-discussions on Sunday.
“The live interviews at the end of the films are always interesting to see why people decided to choose one subject, you know, to show what they wanted to share with the world,” Vitrac-Kessler said.
The executive director noted that the select films being showcased at SMFF are not like Hollywood cinema but they are very genuine, she said, explaining how someone from the Native American community was feeling so strongly about a certain subject that they decided to make a film — they felt the urge to tell their story and share it through film.
“The person in the audience is going to have their own perception of it,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “But also, maybe once you see that aspect said or told by the Indigenous voice, it’s going to change your understanding of the situation or your preconception of the subject or just open your eyes because you never thought in those terms.
“The thing about Indigenous,” she continued, “is the oneness and connection with all that is, and I think that’s what people really get after being exposed to Indigenous films — that connection with everything that is around us and realizing that we are all one.”
The fourth annual SMFF will take place this weekend at the Wheeler Opera House. Individual tickets to any one of the four programs are $25 and a full festival pass is $65. For students, single program tickets are $10 and a festival pass is $30. All tickets are available to purchase at aspenshowtix.com.