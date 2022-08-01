After an almost decadelong hiatus, the singer-songwriter competition returned to the Carbondale Mountain Fair this weekend and reclaimed its stake as a staple of the lineup of festivities.
The competition was founded in 2009 and traditionally took place in the jam tent, which was located in the shade between the main stage and the Oasis in Sopris Park. Due to time constraints, the competition took a pause about 10 years ago and returned this year for two rounds of competition. The contest is smaller now than it used to be, and the jam tent was relocated to Maker’s Park on Main Street.
“Since they extended the fair to have more vendors in this area, I think it helps bring people here, knowing that there’s music here as well,” said Shanti Gruber, who created the competition and co-organizes the jam tent. “It’s also shady — it’s kind of away from the madness and chaos of people all around. It has the same vibe of being an oasis away from people, and it’s kind of a different layer to the fair, as well.”
The last time the songwriter competition took place, contestants had to make it through three rounds in either the adult or youth contests. This year, the competition was open to participants 16 and up, and musicians were required to pre-register online before the faceoff.
On Wednesday, 20 local songwriters performed two original pieces at Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale, and five finalists were selected to perform two more original works on Sunday in the jam tent. The group of finalists included Jesse Turner — who was ultimately named the winner — Let Them Roar band member Olivia Pevec, Kat Gosselin, Dylan Starrs and David Good, 19, a recent Roaring Fork High School graduate.
Gruber said that the level of talent in this year’s contest amazed her and that selecting five finalists, much less a winner, was no easy feat for the judges.
“It was unbelievable, really, from all sides,” she said. “There wasn’t any limitation on the type of song or genre. It’s beautiful to see how many talented people are in our area.”
The only requirements were that the songs had to be written and accompanied by the performer. Ages ranged from septuagenarians to teenagers. Good, who spent the better part of the COVID-19 pandemic writing more than 50 original songs, said that the opportunity to play in the competition was something that immediately sounded fun to him.
“I think the contest is cool because it’s encouraging, and it’s bringing more music into town,” the recent RFHS grad said. “Living in a music town, I think Carbondale is headed in that direction, and so that’s what’s cool about this competition — it’s kind of showing that.”
Good played one song that he wrote during the pandemic and one that he wrote on Saturday night before the final round. He was not the only finalist to take that risk — Pevec also performed a tune that she penned on Saturday night. All five finalists performed for a full house and received high scores, but Turner — who performed a rock ‘n’ roll song about his love for the mountains before a slow and sad ballad — ultimately took the cake.
The prize was a gift certificate from Glenwood Music, a half-day recording session at Cool Brick Studios in Carbondale, and a 15-minute set on the Mountain Fair main stage before the fair closer, Ozomatli.
A Wyoming native and alum of the University of Northern Colorado, Turner said that being in the mountains is his favorite thing, and Mountain Fair was right up his alley. He said that it was exciting just to make it to the final round of the competition, but to open for Ozomatli — a band he saw perform at Red Rocks and is a fan of — was a bonus.
“I don’t know if I’ll reach their level, but you know, I’ll try to pick something that gets the crowd excited,” he said. “There’s so many great artists here. I actually loved everybody’s songs. … So to be here and to make it to the final cut is an honor.”
Turner said he tried to diversify his set for the competition and was leaning towards doing the same with his 15 minutes on the main stage. He said he was also looking forward to choosing a few good songs to record once he makes it into the studio.
Gruber hopes to see the jam tent and the songwriter competition return for next year’s Mountain Fair. Anyone interested in participating in the competition should keep their ears open for news about next year’s fair contests at carbondalearts.com.