Journalist Heather Hansman spent several days in Aspen in 2019 to ski with friends, longtime local residents and a handful of Aspen Skiing Co. executives. She was conducting research for her forthcoming book, “Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow,” a project that started with a fascination around ski bum culture and turned into much more.
During her Aspen stint, she spent a night on the town, stopping at L’Hostaria and the Red Onion — two places that are notably no longer open. (The Red Onion is reportedly reopening this winter, but under new management.) And that quick, noticeable transition of mountain towns losing local institutions — in this case, so quickly it happened in between her research and publication — is just one facet of Hansman’s book that makes it poignant and painful.
“I dove into this idea of ski bums as an obsession, but the flat story of skiing didn’t feel that interesting,” she said. “The [book’s] structure was the hardest part, but the most important. It turned into many pieces: Economic inequality was a big one, climate change was a big one, mental health was another. I wanted to explore why people are drawn to skiing, and what the hard parts are.”
Hansman speaks tonight in conversation with Auden Schendler, SkiCo’s vice president of sustainability, for Aspen Words’ Winter Words. The talk is at 6 p.m. at Paepcke Auditorium and tickets are $25.
In “Powder Days,” Hansman ping-pongs around U.S. ski areas to hone in on different issues. She stops in West Virginia and Utah, Montana and Vermont. Along the way she interviews characters who’ve dedicated their lives to the mountains, prodding at the why, and often the how.
It’s not a superficial recount of fresh turns and sparkly snowfall, but a deeper dig into ski town undercurrents, both good and bad. And now, she says, the book is even more relevant than when she started it.
“Now with COVID, more people are moving to ski towns,” Hansman said. “All those things that were part of the book are still there, and the issues have become more inflamed. From resort mismanagement and lack of housing, it’s more amplified. In a lot of ways, ski towns are a microscope for bigger social issues, and they’re hitting these places first.”
Hansman’s examination of mountain towns is deeply personal, and so is her narration. The East Coast native was a ski bum herself, spending two winters in Beaver Creek. Part of the book’s through-line is her pondering if it’s a lifestyle she should have never left. Today, she lives in Seattle, working as a freelance journalist, author and Outside magazine columnist.
“I wanted to write something that felt true to people in the book and true to ski communities,” she said. “And I didn’t want it to feel too insider-y and wanted it to be accessible.”
For ski town residents, the magical moments on snow paired with existential questions about reality are relatable. It’s heavy. So is there hope for the ski bum?
“It depends on the day,” Hansman said. “We’re the grownups now and sitting within my own life, it’s sometimes hard to feel hopeful. There is so much we’re dealing with — not just in skiing, not just climate change. But, not being hopeful also doesn’t do anything. Saying ‘this sucks’ isn’t any better. There’s work to do. And, I have a sense of what work needs to be.”