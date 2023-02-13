Ski House is back and looks to put on a bigger production in Aspen this Presidents Day weekend.
Returning to the Aspen Art Museum Rooftop on Saturday, the ski-town concert series — produced by Colorado DJs Alex Golden, Austin Gavlak and Chris Cauldron — will bring a high-grade house party to their home community.
This is the second year the Ski House trio will hold their event at the AAM venue. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m., and tickets are $85 in advance. There is a discounted ticket option (via the promo code: LOCALSONLY) available until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
Golden, who is the AAM’s resident DJ and plays regularly on the rooftop for Saturday après, emphasized that the difference between the museum’s weekly après and this once-a-year Ski House event is the level of production, sound and the headlining artist, she said.
“So it's not like, you know, just local DJs, like myself and Austin — we are bringing in bigger names and a way bigger production,” Golden said. “And this year, we're going level-up on the production, bringing in more sound, bringing in even better lights; we’re stoked about this one.”
For this year’s Aspen event, Ski House is presenting international DJ and music producer, Tara Brooks, as the headlining act. Golden and Cauldron — both of whom are familiar faces in the music scene around town — will play a back-to-back opening set before Brooks takes the booth.
Based in Los Angeles, Brooks found her calling as a DJ in the underground dance scene and worked her way up to perform at some of the most respected parties and festivals in the realm of electronic dance music.
She’s been seen playing events, such as Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, SXM, Lightning in a Bottle and Desert Hearts — for which she’s currently the resident DJ. Brooks makes her own music, too. Her latest EP, “Wake Me,” charted No. 1 in melodic house and techno.
With a dynamic sound that ranges from psychedelic, soulful house to the heavier side of groovy techno and all things in between, Brooks is known to cover many different moods, genres and soundscapes in her live set.
Cauldron described her style as similar to his and Golden’s, explaining that Brooks does a lot of “Burning Man stuff” but can also switch it up, he said.
“She's a bit multigenre and able to like fluidly change between disco and house and more aggressive sounds,” Cauldron said. “So I think it's gonna pair really well and make for a good show at the art museum.”
Since Ski House formed back in 2019, Cauldron, Golden and Gavlak have been able to bring international artists, like Brooks, to headline their pop-up concerts across Colorado communities. The series began out of the trio’s shared interest in cultivating a house-music culture and a different kind of party experience in the mountains.
They’ve been able to do so through each of their connections to the larger electronic music scene — from working and performing alongside major players in industry hotspots, like LA and Denver, to building relationships with fellow artists and producers at communal festivals such as Burning Man each year.
Over the past few years, the crew has produced recurring Ski House parties in Denver, Vail, Breckenridge and Aspen, and they’ve recently started to expand their concept beyond state borders. They took it to Miami last March for Miami Music Week, coining a new “Jet Ski House” iteration, and also threw their first Ski House party in Park City, Utah in January for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
“Events wise, I feel like we're in a really good place right now,” Cauldron said. “I think we'd like to stick out the monthly and move it around and just start to incorporate maybe a couple more ski towns, and then hopefully, start getting to a spot where we're launching one or two events a summer under the Jet Ski House label.”
Cauldron went on to explain that in addition to putting on these concert events, he hopes to also grow the Ski House concept into more of its own distinct music label.
“I think we do want to grow it pretty soon as a label and start releasing some music through there, as well,” Cauldron said. “You know, just putting us on the map more in terms of actual music production, and then giving a platform to local artists to release through.”
Local artists themselves, the three musicians behind Ski House have been experiencing notable growth lately in their own careers as DJs and producers — for which they credit the opportunities a place like Aspen offers, both on the scale of their collective Ski House project and individually, as resident DJs who consistently play at locales around town.
“We've had all sorts of cool opportunities popping up for all of us, like outside of Colorado, which has been really exciting just to kind of get some recognition and opportunity in international markets,” Gavlak said. “I think getting to do this in Aspen, it's like going on tour but you don't have to leave because the rest of the world comes here, so you're getting to touch all these other markets while staying home, which is a real gift for us to be able to do that here.”
Gavlak, Golden and Cauldron view their Ski House concept, in part, as a way of giving back to their Colorado communities, and especially to the Aspen community. The trio expressed how on Saturday, they hope to see a majority of local faces in the crowd, dancing and celebrating life in the eclectic ski town that Aspenites get to call home.
“We hope that everybody in Aspen who lives here turns up,” Golden said. “I mean, that's our main goal.”
The Ski House event will take place on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the AAM. Tickets are $85 in advance and $99 the day of. To purchase tickets, visit partyatourskihouse.com.