The Snowmass Free Concert Series, a locals’ favorite and long-standing summer tradition, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening from June 15 to Aug. 24.
Snowmass Tourism announced the lineup for this year’s series on Wednesday. So, without further ado, here’s the lineup for the Thursday shows, booked in partnership with JAS Aspen Snowmass:
June 15: Don Chicharron (chicha)
June 22: Robert Jon & the Wreck (rock)
June 29: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (zydeco)
July 6: A-Mac & the Height (reggae/covers)
July 13: James Hunter (soul)
July 20: Chicago Farmer (country)
July 27: Emily Wolfe (rock guitarist)
Aug. 3: The Brothers Comatose (bluegrass)
Aug. 10: LowDown Brass Band (brass)
Aug. 17: Digging Dirt (funk)
Aug. 24: Honey Island Swamp Band (Americana)
Admission to Fanny Hill will open at 5:30 p.m. with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. Concerts feature a spectrum of sounds, from zydeco to reggae, rock to soul.
“The Snowmass Free Concert Series is one of our most beloved summer traditions,” said Rose Abello, tourism director for Snowmass Tourism, in a news release. “We are so looking forward to another summer of stellar music under the sky on Fanny Hill. This summer’s lineup is sure to please listeners of all genres.”
In addition to the Snowmass Free Concert Series on Thursday evenings, a bonus concert on Fanny Hill is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, as part of Snowmass Rendezvous.
Guests are encouraged to bring carry-out food orders from Snowmass restaurants. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from the Snowmass-branded container bars located inside the venue.