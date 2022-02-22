It was little surprise that the Tiësto show at Belly Up on Sunday night was sold out — the Dutch DJ commands a monthly listenership on Spotify of more than 39 million and has a 6.5-million Instagram following. It was the 12:38 a.m. Monday evacuation that nobody expected.
Although co-owner David Goldberg on Monday had been spending his day aligning schedules with industry experts who could come in and fully evaluate what exactly went wrong during the set, initial assessments were that a gas line feeding a smoke machine had burst, spilling carbon dioxide into the venue.
“We’re waiting for the experts to come in and … do a full, proper diagnosis,” Goldberg said. “What it appears to be is a burst in a pipe that had happened and leaked carbon dioxide — which obviously makes it difficult to breathe and why, once they go outside, it changed everything.”
Jake Andersen, Aspen Fire Protection District deputy chief of operations, underscored the difference between carbon dioxide — which lessens the amount of oxygen in an enclosed space but is not poisonous — and carbon monoxide, which sounds similar but that’s about where any similarities end. Unlike carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide does not occur naturally and is a result of incomplete combustion. Officials, as well as Goldberg, acknowledged Monday that rumor mills were already swirling locally, producing false tales of carbon monoxide being the culprit behind Monday morning’s evacuation when in fact it was carbon dioxide.
“We don’t have poisonous gas in there,” Goldberg said. But his establishment does have and maintains a robust detection system — which “started going off really fast and really aggressively and overwhelmingly,” he continued, “which is what led us originally to believe it was a leak… that’s why it overran our system.”
It turned out to be a good thing, as it allowed Aspen Police, Aspen Fire and Aspen Ambulance to respond and oversee the evacuation.
“We got called there after some patrons were having breathing difficulties. We got on scene, kind of checked it out, and even when the officers arrived, there were more coming out reporting the same thing,” Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn said Monday. “It wasn’t a poisonous gas situation, but nevertheless, people were having difficulty breathing.”
Aspen Ambulance evaluated several people after they’d successfully been brought off the premises, but they were quickly released and nobody required hospitalization, several officials confirmed.
“Everybody did a good job of getting everyone out and into a different environment, which is the cure for that,” Andersen said.
Goldberg said that while he wasn’t on site early Monday morning, he heard from both Aspen police and fire authorities that his staff was adept at keeping the crowd calm during the evacuation process, and for that, he was both proud and grateful.
“The fact that there were no hospitalizations was the best part of my day,” Goldberg said. “Things like this — anything involving crowd safety — it’s always terrifying. They're the things you plan for all the time, and that’s why you have your evac protocols and everything in place. My first and foremost concern is safety, obviously. Everything’s been disconnected, everything’s been purged.”
As it happens, Belly Up didn’t have anything on its schedule for Presidents Day, so the incident during the Tiësto performance shouldn’t lead to any future cancellations.
“Nothing that’s going to disrupt the schedule at all, but we’re going to take all the precautions and measures we need to figure out what started this leak and how,” Goldberg said.