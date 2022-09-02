Marc Broussard’s got soul — a charismatic music man from south Louisiana, Broussard takes the genre to new heights. He’s been heating up stages across the country and overseas, and his next stop is Snowmass Town Park for the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience.
Broussard’s debut JAS festival performance is slated for Sunday at 3 p.m., opening for Little Big Town and Stevie Nicks. And going into his first Labor Day Experience, Broussard expressed his readiness to impress.
“I’m hoping that the no-name guy from south Louisiana, who doesn’t necessarily seem like he belongs, stole the show — that’s what I’m hoping,” he said.
Despite the lighthearted response, Broussard’s name is one that is in fact very well known in the right circles. His distinct and soulful sound has garnered worldwide attention, selling out international stages — including in Switzerland, the Netherlands and London — for his upcoming tour dates.
Born in small-town Carencro, Louisiana, and raised between the suburb and the nearby city of Lafayette, Broussard started singing on stages when he was about 5 years old. The son of Ted Broussard, an acclaimed Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former member of The Boogie Kings, music was naturally engraved into young Broussard’s childhood.
“When my father found out I could sing, he put me on stages right away with his bands,” Broussard said. “I’ve been performing now for 35 years, 20 years professionally.”
Throughout his music career — from working with major labels earlier on to more recently returning to his independent roots — Broussard has released 10 studio albums. Coupled with his distinguished vocals, Broussard’s bayou-soul style of music blends blues, rock, R&B, pop and funk.
In addition to his original tracks, Broussard has also mastered many covers, and the musician directs these covers toward his philanthropic passions. Through his Save Our Soul — or SOS — Foundation, Broussard has and continues to release a series of charitable cover records. A portion of each SOS album’s proceeds is donated to a charity of Broussard’s choice.
Today, the singer-songwriter, 40, said he has quite the catalog of music to pull from, and there’s soon more to come. Broussard’s groovy new single “Fire” came out in July, and the song offers the first preview of new original songs from the artist’s forthcoming EP to be released this fall.
Broussard said “Fire” is one of the most fun songs he’s ever had the chance to play live. He’s been performing the track, along with a mix of older and newer original songs and covers, on his current touring venture — headlining shows and playing festivals across Europe and the United States.
“It’s been a grueling tour schedule this year; it’s really been nonstop,” Broussard said. “But after two years of sitting at home, we’re having a ball getting out and playing shows again.”
Having just returned from playing shows in Athens, Greece, and now heading to Snowmass for a quick day trip before traveling abroad once again, Broussard said he and his band are geared up and ready to party with the JAS-fest crowd.
“We’ve been doing this set for the last year or so, and it seems to be a damn good time for everybody,” Broussard said. “We come to party, so bring your dancing shoes.”
Broussard takes the stage at Snowmass Town Park for the 3 p.m. show on Sunday. For more information and ticketing status, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.