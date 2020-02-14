Colorado-favorite Sound Tribe Sector 9 will roll through town this holiday weekend to play an unprecedented four-show run at Belly Up Aspen—a first for the 15-year-old local venue.
“We have done plenty of multi-night runs, but never four,” Belly Up co-owner David Goldberg said last week. “It’s always fun and exciting to push the envelope, and especially being able to do so with an artist that we have a history of multi-night runs with.”
Last March, the Atlanta-born, electronic jam band played three consecutive shows at the Belly Up, all of which sold out. As of Local Weekly’s press time on Thursday afternoon, tickets to the band’s Friday, Sunday and Monday shows were still available. The Saturday show sold out shortly after it was announced in December.
“Colorado is our biggest market,” STS9 bass player Alana Rocklin said in a phone interview from Santa Cruz, where the instrumental five-piece band is currently based. “It’s a huge place for us, even from the band’s early days. And Aspen is unique because it’s just such a special place.”
Since forming in 1998, STS9 has served as a pioneer within the electronic movement. “Obviously that realm has grown exponentially over the years,” Rocklin said, “but we’re still rooted in really pushing the boundaries and blurring the lines between genres.”
IF YOU GO
What: Sound Tribe Sector 9
When: Friday through Monday
Where: Belly Up Aspen
Cost: $95-$145
Tickets and more information at Belly Up or bellyupaspen.com