“Stoke the Fire,” a new ski film from Teton Gravity Research, will make its Aspen debut next week at the Wheeler Opera House.
The film features 17 different skiers from Canada and the United States, including Aspen native Colter Hinchliffe, who plans to attend next week’s screening in person.
“It explores the meaning behind what being stoked is all about,” Katie Davis, the film’s tour manager, said Friday. “Stoked means many different things to many different people.”
From Europe to Australia and the United States, the feature-length ski film has found its way onto screens all over the world and will screen in Aspen on Friday at the Wheeler Opera House.
Tickets for “Stoke the Fire” are $15 for adults and $10 for individuals 16 years old and under. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House.
Teton Gravity Research, an action sports media company based out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, produced “Stoke the Fire.” As a result of the pandemic — namely travel restrictions — the film was shot on various mountains in Canada and the U.S.
“This year was obviously very different,” Davis said. “They worked around that by putting together small crews for different segments.”
According to Davis, “Stoke the Fire” showcases predominantly backcountry skiing in places like British Columbia as well as Cooke City, Montana; Seward, Alaska; and Jackson Hole.
According to the film’s marketing materials, “Stoke the Fire” explores athletes’ evolution within skiing and the joy that manifests from that process.
“For some, (stoked) is about committing to a new world, a lifestyle, and the friendships that blossom from that commitment. The choice to enter this world is a spark, and with every new experience the fire grows,” the marketing materials state.
“With more knowledge comes more exploration, both physically and geographically, that helps to understand what those raw experiences connected with nature do for the soul. With more experience an examination of our shared history becomes important, and ultimately some of us might want to test our limits at the upper echelon of what is possible by drawing upon the sum of our knowledge and experiences. While the answers we find are different for everyone, the pursuit of this evolution is something sacred, the pursuit is what stokes the fire,” the marketing materials add.
At the Aspen screening, prize giveaways from Sierra Nevada, YETI, The North Face, Atomic, onX, Volkl and others are planned. Everyone who attends also will have a shot at the film tour’s grand prizes, including a trip to Jackson Hole.