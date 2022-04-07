Performing arts students of all ages in the Roaring Fork Valley have come together as a musical theater family to present the popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music.” Taking place in the Basalt Middle School auditorium this weekend and next, the spring production marks a celebratory community comeback to the stage.
From first-graders to seniors in high school, the talented cast and crew is made up of students from Basalt High School, Basalt Middle School and Basalt Elementary School, as well as Roaring Fork High School and Carbondale Middle School. The collaborative show represents many “firsts,” said director and choreographer Sonya Meyer.
“This is a first for a lot of people in a lot of ways,” Meyer said. “The combination of schools is a first endeavor, and there are so many first-time theater students involved who have never been in a production before.”
The musical also marks the two towns of Basalt and Carbondale coming together; never before have students from five midvalley schools collaborated in a large-scale theater production.
While Basalt High School traditionally puts on a spring musical, Meyer explained how the other participating schools have not had the same annual opportunity when it comes to theatrical arts. The pandemic deterred many choir and drama programs in local schools.
“We knew there hasn’t really been an opportunity for a production in Carbondale schools and that it’s been limited for Basalt schools,” Meyer said. “So we wanted to bring access to as many kids as we could.”
Meyer started working with music director and producer Christina Wenning back in December, calling the principals of each school and coordinating plans for “The Sound of Music.” Meyer describes the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical as one “not typical of your after-school show,” noting the “massive amount” of set changes, costuming and content embodied within the theatrical storytelling.
“I chose ‘The Sound of Music’ because I wanted to do something that people in the valley would know in order to bring in more interest and exposure to the program,” Meyer said. “And we hadn’t involved younger students before, so I wanted to highlight a lot of kids without it being a kiddy show.”
Meyer and Wenning held auditions among all of the schools in early February. With 36 student actors, as well as numerous backstage crew members and stage managers, the theater family came together, spending after-school hours rehearsing in Basalt and growing together to bring “The Sound of Music” to life.
“The amount of work that has been achieved between auditions to now is impressive and seeing these kids find their voices has been amazing,” Meyer said. “They’re learning so much and getting to be a part of a team — and especially after COVID and being in masks, acting is a way you have to look at people, react to people, connect with people.”
Meyer said she hopes this large-scale, multi-school production becomes an annual tradition moving forward. She expressed her gratitude for the community’s help in raising money to fund production costs.
Wenning launched a fundraiser for the show and as of Wednesday afternoon, $1,610 had been raised toward a $5,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted at gofundme.com.
“The Sound of Music” spring production will take place at the Basalt Middle School auditorium for 2 p.m. showings (April 9 and 16) and 7 p.m. showings (April 8, 9, 15 and 16). Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for children and students. They are available to purchase in advance on eventbrite.com, as well as at the door before performances.