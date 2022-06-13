With space becoming more of a precious commodity for Aspen locals, three particular Aspenites are putting their heads together to cultivate a creative space by and for the community.
Studio5 is located in the old industrial building on North Mill Street and shared between artist Agustina Mistretta, alchemist and poet Cara Flacke and designer Tim Sack.
Filled with vintage furniture, clothing items and record collections, with artwork covering the walls and ongoing projects scattered across tables, the studio serves the local trio individually as a workplace and collectively as a community endeavor.
“This is an artists’ studio and community space,” Mistretta said. “A lot of the things that we envisioned for this space have to do with creating activities that incorporate the community.”
Studio5 came to life this past winter when the three creatives joined forces in searching for a studio spot that would be an outlet for each of them professionally, creatively and collaboratively.
Sack, who is a residential interior designer, said he was in need of an office and presentation space to display his designs and antique collections for other designers in the community. His most recent business endeavor called Partistry — which is a party kit rental business that packages objects, scents and other artistic items for clients — is also being headquartered out of Studio5.
Both Mistretta and Flacke previously held artist studios in Sam Harvey’s expansive underground studio space on East Hopkins — which served over 20 local artists and creatives and closed in November along with him being forced out of his upstairs gallery, Harvey Preston Gallery.
When Flacke was notified about the closure of Harvey’s studios, she said she was crushed and immediately reached out to real estate agents to try and find another workspace.
“We got incredibly lucky — I made one text and got a call back that it was available — like it was just sheer luck,” Flacke said. “And I think part of having this space is also letting locals know that there is an opportunity for them to feel settled into a community space that’s available.”
Partnering with Mistretta and Sack, the trio moved fast and signed the lease for Studio5 in early December. Having spent the winter and spring settling into the new studio and utilizing it more so for their individual practices, they now enter the summer with open doors and open arms.
“Since we have the opportunity of being in this space, we just want to share it,” Mistretta said. “We’re keeping open doors and listening to people’s ideas and extending the opportunity to participate in this space to other people, but we’re not seeking profit revenue or anything like that.”
When it comes to community driven opportunities, the Studio5 crew discussed a few potential ideas in the works — from hosting a photography club and poetry workshops to breathwork and meditation sessions, mocktail making classes and weekly movie nights.
Aligning with the open and accessible spirit of the space, Mistretta said that she hopes ideas for its usage come from other people as well.
“What we need is a community space where someone doesn’t even need to rent it, doesn’t even have to pay for it, for giving and sharing what they know and what they like with the community — that’s a big, big part of it,” Mistretta said. “And it’s word of mouth, like if you want to belong to it, you’ll find out. You’ll know what’s happening.”
Though the three Studio5 occupants don’t plan to market or promote future happenings on social media or elsewhere, they encourage community members to reach out regarding events, projects or any other inquiries for the space.
“People can reach out to us, and if they’re looking for a space to host something in the community that’s inclusive and not going to cost $10,000, then that’s definitely what we’re here for,” Sack said, describing it as more of a “Gonzo version” for social endeavors.
Sack continued on explaining how they hope to leverage Studio5 as a hangout spot for friends and community members. Especially during peak season, he said, when fighting the reservations, prices and crowds of town becomes “prohibitive,” Studio5 — with its front lot and closeness to Rio Grande Park and the river — can be a gathering place.
“It’s a sweet relief,” Flacke said. “And we want everyone to know: If you have a project, bring it. We’d love to see it, it nourishes the space and this is what we got it for.”