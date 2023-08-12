It’s been a solid summer for the Aspen Music Festival and School, as most participants and fans will attest, whether attending the scheduled events of high-caliber professional and student musicians or checking out the young buskers in the downtown pedestrian mall. The following photographs by staff photographer Jason Charme illustrate fest highlights from a few performances in recent days.
Next week, the annual event comes to a close, with some top-notch entertainment on tap: Tuesday will bring what is expected to be an emotional performance by the 50-year-old Emerson String Quartet, which will play its final Aspen concert; Thursday will feature a production of Mozart’s “Idomeneo” opera, the second of AMFS’ operas this season, with the acclaimed Matthew Polenzani in the lead. Sunday’s final concert will cover Haydn’s “Creation” — performed for the first time in Aspen and lesser known among his works — with full orchestra, singers and the Seraphic Fire Professional Choral Institute.
For more information about events, schedules, times and access, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.