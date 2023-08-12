Guitar Recital

Gabriele Leite performs classical guitar at Harris Concert Hall on Wednesday. Aspen Music Festival and School’s eight-week programming concludes next week.

It’s been a solid summer for the Aspen Music Festival and School, as most participants and fans will attest, whether attending the scheduled events of high-caliber professional and student musicians or checking out the young buskers in the downtown pedestrian mall. The following photographs by staff photographer Jason Charme illustrate fest highlights from a few performances in recent days.

AMFS First Glimpse

AMFS’ “Spotlight Performance: First Glimpse Composition Recital” was conducted by Timothy Weiss and took place at Harris Concert Hall on Thursday, with students performing original pieces written by their peers.

Next week, the annual event comes to a close, with some top-notch entertainment on tap: Tuesday will bring what is expected to be an emotional performance by the 50-year-old Emerson String Quartet, which will play its final Aspen concert; Thursday will feature a production of Mozart’s “Idomeneo” opera, the second of AMFS’ operas this season, with the acclaimed Matthew Polenzani in the lead. Sunday’s final concert will cover Haydn’s “Creation”  — performed for the first time in Aspen and lesser known among his works — with full orchestra, singers and the Seraphic Fire Professional Choral Institute.

Aiden Bhak

Aspen Music Festival and School student Aiden Bhak plays the violin at the Pitkin County Library during Friday’s Spotlight Recital.

For more information about events, schedules, times and access, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.

Library Performance

Aspen Music Festival and School students perform at the Pitkin County Library on Friday.

 