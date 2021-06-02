Construction of The Arts Campus at Willits’ new home, The Contemporary, will be complete in the coming weeks and programming will commence July 3, according to an announcement from the organization released Tuesday.
The nonprofit will begin artistic programming with two free series: Saturday at Seven — featuring performances on The Contemporary lawn — and Wednesday Night Live, a partnership with the Basalt Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Basalt. Indoor and ticketed programming will be added to the calendar leading up to the grand opening celebration Sept. 25-26. TACAW hopes to use the community events to enroll support to complete the $7 million fundraising effort for the construction of the performing arts facility.
The Saturday at Seven series will kick off July 3 at 7 p.m. on the new listening lawn. Patrons are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to The Contemporary and enjoy music, dance and more on the outdoor stage. Guests are welcome to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Adult beverages will be available for sale. Patrons will also be invited to tour the new facility in small groups starting at 5:30 pm.
Tour reservations can be made at TACAW.org in advance of each event. Artists and performers will be announced in the coming weeks and posted on TACAW’s website, according to Tuesday’s announcement.
TACAW’s popular Wednesday Night Live will return starting June 23. Wednesday Night Live will feature buskers ranging from musicians, poets, comedians, magicians, circus performers, theater artists, child performers and other acts from around Colorado. Each night will boast simultaneous performances from 5 to 8 p.m. in Willits and downtown Basalt. The series will run weekly through Aug. 11. Locations and performers will be listed at TACAW.org and basaltchamber.org/wnl.
“TACAW is overjoyed to bring live performances back to the Midvalley by inviting everyone to Basalt and to The Contemporary. We need the entire community’s support to complete our fundraising campaign for the new future-ready performing arts facility,” TACAW Executive Director Ryan Honey said in the Tuesday statement. “We hope that these free performances will reconnect our community and inspire everyone to support this transformative project. The Contemporary is going to have profound impacts on the midvalley for generations, and we’re just about ready to throw open the doors.”
BikeThere Garfield County to kick off Saturday
Garfield Clean Energy is marking Colorado Bike Month with a series of free, family-friendly events all month to promote cycling.
BikeThere Garfield County will feature a number of local events, along with other independent activities, prizes, giveaways and discounts at local businesses.
The initiative will kick off Saturday with bike safety workshops in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Silt and Rifle. The following two Saturdays bring bike repair workshops, town bike tours and bike scavenger hunts, depending on the town.
Space is limited for most events and pre-registration is advised. The first 10 registrants for this Saturday’s workshops in each town will get a free set of bike lights, and all participants in the Glenwood Springs workshop will receive a free helmet.
The series will culminate in the Garfield County BikeExpo at Glenwood’s Centennial Park on June 26. For more information or to register for the events, visit garfieldcleanenergy.org/bikethere.