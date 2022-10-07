Art and opera will interact on Saturday night at The Arts Campus At Willits when the Basalt venue presents “Interplay: Art and Opera,” an interdisciplinary, collaborative project that brings visual artists and musicians together in meaningful expression.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., Roaring Fork Valley artists of all mediums will gather at TACAW to experience the live opera and take in what the performers say about the history and context of each piece. The music performance is the artists’ inspiration; following the show, they’ll create new artworks based on the sounds and stories of the opera. The opera-inspired art is to be showcased in a group exhibition at the Art Base in April.
Community members are invited to attend Saturday’s artist preview event at TACAW and experience the muse in the making of this multi-sensorial art program. At the exhibition opening in April, the opera singers will return to perform the same music program at the Art Base as they do at TACAW this weekend, bringing the art and opera’s interplay full-circle.
Driving the engine behind the Interplay program coming to TACAW is Lyric Soprano
Leah Podzimek. Based out of Denver, Podzimek is an award-winning opera singer and producer who creates opera-adjacent and multi-disciplinary performance experiences. She started the “Interplay: Art and Opera” initiative almost exactly a year ago in collaboration with an art gallery that had popped up in her community, called the BRDG Project.
“I've done multiple projects in the past where I would look at visual art and curate opera and art song programs inspired by the visual art around me,” Podzimek said. “But we wanted to flip it around this time and have the art be inspired by the opera instead.”
After holding multiple events at the Denver gallery last fall, Podzimek is now bringing her Interplay concept to other artist communities around Colorado and, soon, beyond state borders. The opera singer just cultivated a second iteration of “Interplay: Art and Opera” in Telluride last week and Basalt is up next. Steamboat Springs, Bozeman and Nashville are potential places for Podzimek’s project, as well.
“There's nothing really like creating a collaborative project in something that's interdisciplinary between a visual art and a performing art,” Podzimek said. “It just creates this really wonderful ambiance, emotion and vibration in the space.”
In TACAW’s space on Saturday, Podzimek will be performing alongside Mezzo-Soprano Kira Dills-DeSurra and pianist Jessica Nilles Kressin for an hour-long opera program comprising classic solos, duets and art songs.
The program is broken up into two parts and inspired by “two different primary feelings,” Podzimek said. The first part, titled “Love is a rebellious bird,” centers around love and lust. The second, “Without regret,” takes on the emotions of loss and grief, the producer explained.
TACAW Director of Programming Kendall Smith mentioned that Saturday’s Interplay artist preview event will be the first-ever opera performance hosted at TACAW. He praised Podzimek for her ability in making the art form of opera more approachable for people who are less experienced in its music.
“I'm hoping that our community leaves this performance with an increased curiosity into opera, a willingness to dive in and discover it a little more,” Smith said. “I also think people will be really shocked and surprised by the power of a person on a piano and a singular voice on our stage — it’s going to be amazing.”
Smith went on to state that he hopes that same curiosity occurs with the participating visual artists from the valley. The Art Base contacted a handful of local artists, inquiring about their participation in this Interplay project. As of Wednesday, 12 had confirmed — Gail Folwell, Chris Erickson, Trace Nichols and Erin Rigney among them. The finalized list of visual artists will be revealed at the event on Saturday.
“As I've seen through this project, there are so many artists who don't know anything about opera and who are excited to learn more,” Podzimek said. “Then they bring their friends and family along, and it just expands the whole realm of perception that opera is and can be for everyone — it's about cross-pollination and creating access.”
While the public’s focus will be on the actual opera performance at TACAW this weekend, the artists involved in the larger Interplay project may take the musical opportunity to brainstorm as they please — from jotting down notes in a sketchpad to bringing in a whole easel-canvas set up and begin painting live to the opera. No matter, the audience gets to be among the cross-pollination — the creative interplay.
Podzimek expressed how the naming of her project not only refers to the “interplay” between musicians and artists, but between all of the people who are physically in the same space together experiencing this type of artistic collaboration.
“Being in venues that are not traditional opera houses — like TACAW and the Art Base, in a gallery space — it makes for a really intimate experience for both the artists and any audiences who are there,” Podzimek said. “And it allows us, as singing actors, to tell a story and for people to see it on our faces a lot more and feel it in their bodies a lot more.”
This more intimate way of experiencing opera allows for a deeper connection to the opera’s stories — which Podzimek said has shown in the artwork created through Interplay so far at both Denver and Telluride exhibits.
“I want people to leave with a stronger connection to the story that is involved in opera, because at its core, opera is storytelling and emotion,” Podzimek said. “And I also hope people leave feeling excited about the next part of this project — that they mark the exhibit opening on their calendars and come to see this again, surrounded by what all of the artists have made.”
The “Interplay: Art and Opera” artist preview event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of the show. Discount rates include $5 for children and $10 for TACAW members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tacaw.org.