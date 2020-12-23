Kendall Smith starts his new job as director of programming for The Arts Campus at Willits, or TACAW, on Jan. 4. And while Smith is well versed in the spectrum of entertainment likely to be available post-pandemic once touring resumes, he’ll refrain now from committing to any future acts, thank-you-very-much.
“My philosophy is to learn who the audience is,” Smith said Tuesday morning during a phone interview from his home in a Denver suburb. “There has to be a healthy mix of the familiar and some surprises.”
The addition of Smith to TACAW’s small but mighty staff was announced Monday by the midvalley nonprofit, which he joins from Colorado Public Radio, where he currently serves as manager of partnerships and events.
It will be a quick turnaround for Smith, who plans to move to the Roaring Fork Valley with his partner in the next few weeks, set up a new household and hit the ground running in this new job.
“It is a little surreal,” he allowed, adding that “it’s rare to be able to help with a startup like this.”
In a prepared statement, Michael Lipkin and Richard Carter, co-chairs of TACAW’s search committee, stated, “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Kendall Smith to the TACAW team. Even with such a vast number of incredible applicants, it was clear that he was our director of programming. His skill set, network and collaborative spirit will help TACAW succeed beyond any of our expectations as we open The Contemporary and far into the future.”
A national search netted more than 100 applicants “and produced numerous exceptional candidates,” according to TACAW. In addition to programming, Smith’s new position includes helping the organization realize its long-term visioning.
Feedback from the market
The Contemporary, the pinnacle of TACAW’s new $5.8 million campus at 350 Market St. in Willits Town Center, eyes a June 2021 debut. Spanning about 10,000 square feet, its centerpiece is a multi-use theater designed for 270 seated occupants and standees.
Smith said he was familiar with programming at the facility’s predecessor, The Temporary — a black box, flexible theater that operated from Aug. 2017 until April 2019. During its short but successful run, The Temporary hosted more than 225 cultural acts, served nearly 25,000 people and partnered with three dozen nonprofits.
“I’ve spoken to a few artists that played (at The Temporary). They came back with rave reviews,” he said, later adding, “I think the market gives you feedback.”
The feedback Smith has received from his cohorts and current audience has been positive, demonstrated by recent accolades. Those include the 2020 Governor’s Award for Downtown Excellence, presented to a team of which Smith was a part for its work on the 2019 Englewood Block Party event.
As well, Smith received the 2020 PNC Bank Cultural Leadership award that was presented by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts.
Before working for Colorado Public Radio, Smith ran an independent music festival, the Underground Music Showcase, which featured up to 400 acts over a four-day stretch, showcased in 20 different venues on South Broadway in Denver. That experience played well with his subsequent position planning and developing the aforementioned block party.
A native of Texas who has lived in Colorado since 1996, Smith balances his arts acumen with a background in finance and managerial accounting, which would seem to be attractive to any business, nonprofit or for-profit, but especially in the wake of COVID-19.
The Contemporary is being funded by secure financing through the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority, a quasi-governmental agency that has the authority to issue municipal bond debt. CECFA is working with Alpine Bank, which issued the loan.
“Ultimately, Mr. Smith’s unique combination of programmatic expertise, business acumen and collaborative instincts made him the ideal candidate,” according to TACAW’s prepared statement.
Regional, national and international collaborations will be a focus as the organization moves forward with its programming.
TACAW has a 99-year lease with the town of Basalt and pays $1 rent annually. The parcel in Willits Town Center was set aside for arts and culture as part of the Willits Town Center’s agreement with the town of Basalt. It received funds from a developer contribution and continues receiving funds through ongoing real estate transfer monies from the Sopris Meadow fund.
On Tuesday, Smith stressed that TACAW’s mission is “to serve the entire community. It was emphasized to me early on that there’s a significant Latinx population” whose interests should also be served through The Contemporary’s programming.
“We want this to be a place for everybody,” Smith said. “We are going to be of the community.”
That said, he recognizes that moving to a new place during the pandemic could make it “a little harder to immerse myself in the community and engage. Everyone’s figuring out ways to do that online.”
Undaunted by the challenge, Smith said he is “committed” to learning about his new community and plans on making his home first “in ‘old town’” before looking for a spot in or near Willits, as he anticipates some long days and nights in the lead up to and once The Contemporary launches.