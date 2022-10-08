The Aspen Institute announced its 2022 programming in a press release on Thursday, including events ranging from a domestic policy roundtable, a Shakespeare discussion series and teen leadership seminars.
The lineup of events will take place at the institute’s Aspen Meadows campus this fall and will be open to the public. Registration is now open for all fall programs and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are encouraged to attend all sessions in each series.
“These programs bring community members together in a variety of formats on various topics to learn from one another, gain understanding on various perspectives and discuss timely issues in a moderated and civil environment,” said Cristal Logan, vice president of Aspen Community Programs and Engagement, in the release. “These programs stimulate a lot of great discussions and are a great way to meet others in the valley-wide community.”
Sharing Shakespeare will return on Monday evenings starting at 6 p.m. from October through June 2023. Back by popular demand, the discussion series will explore another round of William Shakespeare’s plays. Volunteer moderators will lead participants through lively discussions dissecting the intriguing themes and characters in Shakespeare’s body of work that still resonate today. Participants will read one play per month and share their insights and questions to reach a fuller understanding of “The Bard’s” works. Participation costs $275, which includes all sessions, refreshments and reading materials. Scholarships are available.
On Wednesdays from Oct. 19 to Nov. 9, the four-week series “Our Society Reimagined” will provide an opportunity to explore the domestic issues that have shaped our modern society, as well as a chance to gain perspective on the underlying values and ideas that can be held both by an individual and a society, and how these tenets shape lives. The series will kick off on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. with “Water in the West: The Changing Colorado River Basin,” and will close on Nov. 9 at the same time with “Election 2022: Should the Middle Be Found?” Scholarships are also available for this series, and participation costs $180 which covers all sessions and includes refreshments and reading materials.
The Teen Socrates Seminar will take place Nov. 11-13 and will cost $25. The three-day seminar will be open to teens ages 15 to 17. Students will convene to take part in this transformational experience and come away with a new perspective on their lives, their futures and society. The seminar will be held at the Rifle Branch Library in Rifle.
High school sophomores and juniors will also have the opportunity to participate in the “Hurst Student Seminar: High School Great Ideas at the Aspen Meadows Campus” on Nov. 15-18. This seminar, now in its 20th year, is modeled after the Aspen Institute Executive Seminar, which has been convening leaders from around the world for more than 70 years. Part of a broader tradition of engaging youth in meaningful conversations about the Good Society, the four-day seminar challenges students to explore questions on human nature, how we live together and what responsibilities we have towards ourselves and others. Participation costs $175 and scholarships are available.
Finally, on Nov. 23, The Murdock Mind, Body and Spirit Series will continue with “Mountain vs. Human Nature: Sustaining Alpinism as a Way of Life.” The event will feature Italian high-altitude mountaineer, rock climber and adventurer Reinhold Messner in conversation with rock climber, BASE jumper and wingsuit flier Steph Davis. The conversation will explore the confrontation between mountain and human nature and will share Messner’s quest for protecting the ideals of traditional alpinism. Tickets are on sale and cost $30. The event will take place in the Paepcke Auditorium at 5 p.m.
All attendees at Aspen Institute in-person events will be required to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or, if they are exempt from this requirement, take an on-site COVID-19 rapid test and show a negative result before entry. For more information about programming, visit aspeninstitute.org/programs/aspen-community-programs.