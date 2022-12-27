The first time that Aspenite Logan Garrison, or DJ Lo_G, performed at Belly Up was in 2015 when he was the opening act for The Chainsmokers. Eight years later, Garrison is having a full-circle career moment. And it’s a moment for which the local DJ does not take for granted.
Tonight and Wednesday, DJ Lo_G returns to the Belly Up stage to once again open for The Chainsmokers, this time supporting the electropop duo for a two-night run.
It marks Garrison’s first back-to-back performance at Belly Up — an opportunity for which the musician is grateful to not only have two nights as a local support artist, but to also live up to the challenge of delivering two very different sets each night, while most effectively warming up the room, he said.
“It's a big deal for me, it's something I don't take lightly and I am incredibly grateful for the trust and the opportunity that Belly Up has instilled in me over the years to carry the torch for our gang of local DJs,” Garrison said. “And after playing with Belly Up for almost 10 years now, to be in this position of back-to-back nights, I’m not just chalking it up to be the local opener, but really thriving in my own right, while sharing the stage with somebody as big as those guys.”
Since his 2015 debut, Garrison said he’s probably played at Belly Up almost 20 times now. He saluted proprietors and brothers David and Danny Goldberg — who co-own and operate Belly Up, alongside their dad and founder of the music venue, Michael Goldberg — for not only helping to foster his own career, but also providing the whole crew of local DJs with a platform to “shine on a big stage,” Garrison said.
“The level of talent that Belly Up brings is really unmatched for rooms of that size,” Garrison said. “And it's just a unique situation for local DJs like myself and my group of friends, who are also incredibly talented, you know, doing what we get to do here as a local DJ is really unmatched as opposed to what other local artists anywhere else might be facing in terms of opportunity.”
Garrison — who grew up in Aspen and returned after spending four years in California for college — said he considers his hometown to be both a “small pond” and “massive ocean of opportunity.”
As a big fish in the water, the Aspen DJ said he’s careful to “protect the magic.” Meaning he doesn’t want to overdo things in the sense of playing every available DJ gig in Aspen. It’s more about nurturing the collective community of local DJs, Garrison said, and doing his best every single time he’s on the Belly Up stage, or any stage, to showcase the talent that Aspen has — to represent his gang of local DJs in a positive light.
He once again credits the Goldberg brothers for having been receptive to that “protecting the magic” motto over the years and understanding how to strike a balance among the circle of local DJs when it comes to booking the supporting slots for Belly Up shows.
At 29 years old, Garrison has been the opener for a handful of global EDM stars who’ve come through Aspen to perform and has also headlined Belly Up a couple of times in recent years. He opened for The Chainsmokers another time when they performed an X Games gig, as part of Belly Up’s 15th anniversary celebration, in the 2019-20 winter season.
No strangers to the Aspen music scene — with multiple performances at Belly Up over the years — The Chainsmokers today are a Grammy Award-winning, Billboard Chart-topping electronic DJ and production duo. Comprising Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the two artists started out in 2012 releasing indie-song remixes and achieved breakthrough with their 2014 song, “#Selfie.” It would be about two years later, in 2016, when the duo really catapulted to global stardom, with three multi-platinum certified hits: “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Closer.”
The Chainsmokers were still pretty fresh out the gates when they performed at Belly Up in 2015 with DJ Lo_G as their supporting act. The show also occurred during a time when EDM and the house music scene was still “coming into its own,” Garrison said.
The DJ went on to praise The Chainsmokers for successfully bridging the gap between the mainstream-pop consumer and club-centric house culture with their sound and performance style over the years.
“I think those guys do a really good job at bringing in kind of the more basic consumer — or somebody that's just not quite as seasoned in house music and club culture — and showing them a good time through accessible dance music,” Garrison said.
The Chainsmokers’ latest studio album, titled “So Far So Good,” — for which they’re currently on tour — leans a little more on the pop side of dance music, Garrison explained, and being their supporting act for the next two nights, the Aspen DJ said his sets will be catered a little more toward that pop-dance side of house music, as opposed to his tech centric sound.
“It's really just doing my absolute best to complement their sound and do everything I can to put down a banging set for all, as well — you know, warming the room up appropriately,” Garrison said. “There really is an art form to appropriately opening and warming up a crowd in the right way.”
Garrison explained how he’s attended a lot of shows, held all over the map, during which there was an opener who people hadn’t heard of, nor did they pay to see, and they’re up on stage playing “super aggressive stuff too early,” he said, noting that it’s a bad look for everyone. There’s a certain responsibility and professionalism that comes with warming up a crowd, Garrison added.
“I am very conscious and respectful of the art form of being an appropriate opener,” Garrison said. “And having the opportunity to be on both nights for an act as big as The Chainsmokers, it's something that is pushing me to evolve my abilities and my sound to show the people who maybe did buy tickets for both nights and might not have any idea who I am — to hopefully impress them both nights in a different way.”
Both tonight and Wednesday’s performance, featuring DJ Lo_G and The Chainsmokers, are sold out with the option to join a waitlist. Visit bellyupaspen.com for more information about showtimes.