The Collective Snowmass announced on Wednesday its winter activity lineup. From new to returning programs, the community hub looks to cultivate another season of off-the-slopes entertainment for all ages.
Located in Snowmass Base Village, The Collective building features a Game Lounge-Selfie Den room, an event hall and a restaurant and bar space. In the wintertime, the center activates an outdoor ice-skating rink.
The village this winter will feature a “packed schedule of activities nearly every day of the week,” stated Sarah Sanders, base village director of plaza and event venues, in an announcement released by The Collective earlier this week.
“Like summer, this winter will be chock-full of activities, educational workshops, events and a lot of fun for locals and guests alike,” Sanders said in the announcement. “Community and guest favorites like the comedy series and bingo will return plus some new programs that will have you laughing, playing, relaxing, shopping and dining with us all winter long.”
According to the release, returning programs this season include community bingo, family and adult chess clubs, curling competitions, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies speaker series and a winter holiday market. The Snowmass Live Comedy Series, disco parties on the ice rink and other performances also will return to The Collective this winter.
Among the new happenings stated in the release are Drag Queen Bingo brunches, salsa dancing lessons and karaoke and open mic nights.
Additionally, The Collective announced the opening of its new restaurant, called Mawita, on Dec. 17. Run by local chef Mawa McQueen — a 2022 James Beard semifinalist nominee who started Mawa’s Kitchen, The Crepe Shack and GrainFreeNola — Mawita will focus on Latin-inspired flavors and cuisine from McQueen’s extensive travels.
The new Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, which will commence on the third Sunday of the month beginning in January, is to feature brunch specials from Mawita, as well as adult prizes and music sets by DJ Romy Ancona. The event will showcase and celebrate the valley’s local drag queens, the release states.
Regarding The Collective’s other new programs, salsa lessons led by Brian and Claudia Pawl of Mezcla Socials Dance will start up on Jan. 13 and continue to be held on the second Friday of the month from 6-8 p.m.
Karaoke by DJ Tenza will take place on the third Friday of the month beginning in January and is open to all ages, and open mic nights are being planned throughout the season on select Tuesdays. Both of the events will be held in The Collective Hall, according to the release.
The Snowmass Live Comedy Series kicks back up on Jan. 11 and will run throughout the season on select Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Some of the shows will be free, while other stand-up acts are priced at $10 per person. The full lineup of comedians will be announced in mid-December and will feature locally, regionally and nationally renowned comedians, the release says.
The ACES winter speaker series — which features history and environmental presentations by local storytellers — will run Jan. 31 to March 7 on select Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
In terms of The Collective’s free weekly programming, the majority of its event series are scheduled to pick back up in December. Free chess club sessions return on Dec. 19 and will be held every Monday throughout the season; the Saturday disco parties at the ice rink return on Dec. 17; and Children’s Storytime begins Dec. 20 and will continue to be held on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Free community bingo sessions will be held from 5-6 p.m. every Thursday beginning Dec. 29, and the Game of Stones curling competitions also will take place on Thursdays, with the first commencing on Dec. 22 at the ice rink.
Weather permitting, the ice rink will open for skating in mid-December. Once open, free skate rentals will be available from 1-9 p.m. daily at the 1956 Airstream trailer, the release says.
The Collective’s indoor game lounge — which includes a variety of games, such as foosball, a pool table, air hockey and interactive wall murals — reopened for the season on Thursday. The game lounge will operate from 2-8 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday for the remainder of the winter. The space can be accessed for free until 4 p.m. when the charge of $10 per person for patrons over age 5 will come into play.
Coinciding with The Collective’s operational rollout, the release states that most base village restaurants and retail operations are reopening for the winter season this week.
More events will be scheduled throughout the season, and all activities are subject to change. For information and updates on The Collective’s programming, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.
For additional details on winter activations in Snowmass, visit gosnowmass.com.