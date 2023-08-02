Theatre Aspen’s third mainstage production of the season, “Rent,” will run from Aug. 4-26 at the Hurst Theatre. In Aspen Theatre’s 40-year history, this is its first time staging the play.
Playwright, composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson worked on “Rent” for about seven years, workshopping it in New York City in 1993. Then two days before its January 1996 off-Broadway premiere Larson suffered an aortic aneurysm and died at 35. His legacy would be the still wildly popular and widely produced play whose opening night he would never witness.
Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein vividly remembers attending the off-Broadway premiere.
“It was only two days after Jonathan passed away and even though the emotion in the room was sort of overwhelming, so many people who were in that opening night audience knew him and were grieving, but it also was incredibly joyous because there were wonderful, celebratory moments in the piece,” Bernstein said.
Bernstein also would be there in August 1996 for opening night of “Rent’s” Broadway premiere. He recalled, “There were these moments in theater history when the art form was suddenly presented in a way that nobody had seen before.”
The idea for Aspen Theatre staging “Rent” came from an examination of the “Golden Age of Musicals,” Bernstein explained, which generally refers to a period of American musical theater spanning from the 1950s to the 1970s and includes previous Aspen Theatre productions such as “Gypsy,” “Cabaret” and “Chicago.”
“We started to think about people in their 40s, 50s and 60s and what is the ‘Golden Age’ for them. We thought, ‘Wouldn't this be great fun to redefine the ‘Golden Age’ for a new audience,’” Bernstein said.
That thinking led to exploring musicals from the 1990s and the decade after, “and what shoots right to the top of the list as being an iconic transformational show of its time is ‘Rent,’” Bernstein said.
He said the story is as relevant today as then: a timely musical, a musical of an era defined in New York by young people struggling on the Lower East Side.
“The thing about timeless stories and iconic stories is that they manage to stay relevant no matter the circumstances,” Bernstein said.
Larson loosely based “Rent” on elements of composer Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera “La Bohème,” a 19th-century opera written about young people struggling financially in the Latin Quarter of Paris in the 1840s. At that time, the world’s greatest medical crisis was tuberculosis.
Puccini’s masterpiece would be revamped through Larson’s retelling of the story of a group of fierce artists living in New York City’s gritty Lower East End in the 1990s and facing eviction from their landlord because of unpaid rent.
Larson’s Bohemians would be facing a different deadly disease — AIDS, which rose to epidemic stages in the mid-1990s.
Bernstein wants us to remember that while “Rent” certainly tackles some serious topics, it also delights with amusing and joyous subjects, “like falling hopelessly in love, literally. That's something we can all relate to at any age, and that's the genius of Jonathan Larson, who had this idea that you could simultaneously celebrate and grieve, which is really what the existence of these characters have to go through.”
Directed by Andy Señor Jr., who has staged productions of “Rent” worldwide. Bernstein said, "each time he does, he approaches it differently, maybe because of language, or culture, or the venue that he's in, but he always has a deep connection to this piece.”
Chabely Ponce, in the role of Mimi Márquez, is making her professional acting debut and is a recent BFA graduate from the New World School of the Arts in Miami.
Her parents, originally from Cuba, met in the United States and married. Ponce grew up in Miami listening to Cuban music, and her father composed songs and played guitar.
“I was introduced to music first, and I always felt like there was something very magical about it, and then as I got older, I realized what drew me to music were lyrics — the storytelling components of it,” Ponce said.
Ponce met Señor when he came to teach a one-day workshop at her school and suggested to Ponce’s teacher, Jennifer De Castroverde, that she audition for a production of “Rent” that he was directing for Aspen Theatre.
Bernstein said of the opportunity for Aspen Theatre to enlist the 19-year-old Ponce, a young and promising talent, in the production, “We are lucky enough to be working with her at the earliest part of her career and I wouldn't be surprised if she goes on from here to very, very many other things.”
Ponce has a deep affinity for her character, who is bold, free-spirited and optimistic, no matter what life throws her way.
“Mimi is a young Latina who has had a tough upbringing and is a product of her circumstances. However, beyond that, her spirit stays so true and honest throughout the play,” Ponce said.
Bernstein said of the play’s posterity, “‘Rent’ is one of those stories they'll be telling 50 years from now, 100 years from now even though the circumstances will be completely different. There will still be young people struggling to get their lives going and, in some way, pushing out for there to be new norms and pushing back against what they consider to be the standard conventions in this world.”
“Rent” runs two hours and 30 minutes with an intermission. A content advisory states the film version is rated PG-13. For more information or ticketing, visit theatreaspen.org.