Something special happens when people come together to enjoy a weekend of great music from world-renowned artists.
That something special, otherwise known as the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, will make its annual return to Snowmass Town Park from Friday through Sunday.
Jim Horowitz — JAS founder, President and CEO — recently spoke with the Aspen Daily News about what ticketholders can look forward to with this year’s headliners: The Lumineers, Old Dominion and Foo Fighters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, respectively.
“The simple answer is that, first of all, bands like The Lumineers and especially the Foo Fighters have roots of routinely playing stadiums, and we haven’t ever really had bands like that,” Horowitz said when asked what’s new and exciting this year.
Over the years, he said, the Labor Day fest has booked some of the music world’s biggest artists: Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Carlos Santana, Joe Cocker and Crosby, Stills & Nash — what Horowitz called “heritage bands.”
Navigating a demographics’ evolution isn’t always easy, he said.
“All these [aforementioned] wonderful artists are from the 1960s and ’70s. Now, we’re talking about the Foo Fighters and The Lumineers. It's a transition that the JAS organization has always been happily doing, a balancing act trying to accommodate a diverse audience here. With this weekend, there is a slight shift, and it's new for us, and it's exciting to evolve and find that sweet spot.”
Horowitz relayed a story about perseverance in securing last year’s Sunday night closer, rock icon Stevie Nicks. Unknown to most, Nicks’s appearance was three years in the making. In the fall of 2019, she was initially confirmed to appear at the Labor Day 2020 event, but a worldwide pandemic ended that plan.
Then in 2021, Nicks was scheduled to perform but her show was canceled out of COVID-19 concerns.
She rescheduled, once again, for 2022. The performance, many said, proved to be well worth the wait.
“I had never seen Stevie play live, but according to many JAS Labor Day veterans, who had seen many of her shows, it was one of the best Stevie Nicks’ shows they've ever seen her give — anywhere,” Horowitz said.
The 9,000-foot elevation of the venue at Snowmass Town Park may be the highest elevation for a U.S. music venue. Telluride’s Town Park, at about 8,800 feet, is pretty close.
“For the artists and the audience, the setting is one of stunning, natural beauty,” Horowitz said. “It affects everyone to be there, and when you talk about the mountains themselves, they have their own power and mystery: something we can observe, but we can't necessarily explain it, but we can all feel it. You've got 10,000 people paying attention and the live music. This setting seems to take a love of music to a higher ground,” Horowitz shared.
The three-day event starts on Friday at 6 p.m. with singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Grace Potter, a JAS Labor Day alum. Her fourth solo album, “Mother Road,” was released earlier this month. Her songs showcase her gritty and commanding vocals, which offer unfiltered confessions of love and loss.
Headlining at 8 p.m. on Friday are The Lumineers, whose founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremy Fraites broke onto the indie folk music scene in 2012 with chart-toppers “Ho Hey” and “Stubborn Love.” They are fresh off of a collaboration with 27-year-old country musician Zach Bryan, who played last year’s mainstage. They are featured on a track titled “Spotless” on Bryan’s self-titled and self-produced album, released on Aug. 25.
Saturday’s lineup starts with British indie-pop star James Bay at 3 p.m. The singer-songwriter guitarist’s warm vocal styling perfectly fits his love song repertoire.
Brothers Osborne, on at 5 p.m., is composed of siblings T.J. and John Osborne, who grew up in the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland. T.J.’s thick-as-molasses baritone is one of the most distinctive voices in today’s country music scene, and brother John’s guitar keeps the groove moving along.
Old Dominion takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The band, classified as contemporary country, released their latest EP, “Memory Lane,” in January.
On Sunday, Jade Jackson starts the festivities off at 3 p.m. The singer-songwriter weaves a blend of folk, rock and Americana.
Iconic punk-rooted musician Billy Idol is slated to start at 5 p.m. The singer, is known for 1980s hits like “White Wedding” and “Eyes Without a Face,” and brings a lot of energy to his performances.
On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., the Foo Fighters will close out the fest with their own special brand of musical mischief. They are led by founding member and frontman Dave Grohl. Like Idol, the band is known for its energetic performances and rock anthems and may end up being the perfect party closers.
The JAS team recommends that attendees use the free RFTA bus service to Snowmass Town Park from the Brush Creek Park and Ride, west of Aspen on Highway 82. The venue has parking spaces, but Horowitz said they fill quickly.
Another noteworthy highlight this year is the number of artists making their JAS debut.
“Occasionally, we invite great artists back, and a perfect example of that is Grace Potter, who’s given us great shows over the last 10 years. We've got several bands making their JAS debuts, including the Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Billy Idol, Old Dominion and Brothers Osborne. It’s going to be exciting to have so many fresh faces. We feel good about how many artists are coming that haven't played this stage before,” Horowitz said.
VIP passes and general admission tickets are available for purchase through a JAS-sanctioned vendor, AXS.com, which is linked through the JAS website: jazzaspensnowmass.org/labor-day-experience/.
Other pieces of advice: Bring a blanket, but remember that blanket spaces go quickly. Lawn chairs should be of the beach variety, which is 8 inches off the ground. An umbrella may be a good call given the somewhat predictable, short-lived late-afternoon rains. Remember sunscreen and to dress in layers for when the sun goes down and there’s a chill in the air.
Most of all, bring yourself and have a great musical experience.