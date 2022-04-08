The notorious Aspen Highlands closing day is around the corner. And after a two-year hiatus from full-throttle festivities, organizers are anticipating Sunday to bring on the biggest Highlands closing party to date.
From toasts atop the Highland Bowl, mid-mountain bashes at Cloud Nine and Merry-Go-Round and the legendary dance party hosted by Highlands Alehouse at the base, the entire mountain will be celebrating on Sunday.
The built-up buzz follows a tough couple of years enduring the pandemic and a busy winter season for the local community, explains Kevin Joseph, owner and founder of the Alehouse restaurant.
“As far as we can see, it seems like we’re getting back to normal,” Joseph said. “So I would say three years out with no party — a party everyone in our community comes to and looks forward to — it’s a huge significance this year. And we’re taking that seriously.”
Of all the closing party celebrations across ski towns nationwide, Aspen Highlands upholds a certain charisma. Since the mountain area opened in 1958, Highlands’ relaxed vibe and legendary ski terrain attracted the locals. Coined the “maverick mountain,” Highlands was one of the last-standing independent ski areas before the land sold and became part of Aspen Skiing Co.’s resort portfolio in the early 90s.
Yet its independent spirit lives on, and from the famous ski patrol jumps over the Cloud Nine deck to the wild parties thrown at the Highlands base back when it was just an A-frame and dirt lot, “it’s always been the locals’ spot to go,” Joseph said.
“It drew the most fun locals around town, and we know that local ski people like to party — and there’s nothing bigger than an end-of-the-season party,” Joseph said. “So Highlands has been this big closing party going back way before my time, and our job and what we’ve always wanted to do is carry on the tradition, keep it going and going for many years to come.”
Joseph — who moved to Aspen nearly 20 years ago — has been hosting Highlands closing parties at the mountain’s base since he founded Alehouse in 2008, which was formerly named Highlands Pizza Company. The celebration transitioned to its current slopeside location in 2013, and though it’s evolved over the years, Joseph said it will always remain “a celebration to the locals.”
“We’re one of the last remaining local-friendly and old-town, ski-vibe restaurants in the area and we align with that ethos — changing that for closing day would be against what we stand for,” the restaurant owner said. “We see it as our duty to keep it going, and our passion; the whole staff here and myself take huge pride in what we do.”
Party like it’s 2022
While many beloved traditions are returning to the Highlands closing day experience, such as the tribute to ski patrol as they descend the mountain, this year will also feature some new additions.
Joseph brought on Stephanie Janigo and Austin Gavlak — both local Aspenites who have individually produced events in the valley — to help plan the annual celebration at Alehouse, and the two have worked to amplify the rager while still maintaining its local tribute.
One testimonial to the locals, Janigo explains, is the overall theme they decided to incorporate into Sunday’s festivities, which she said is “the duct-tape crowd.”
In terms of music this year, Gavlak has curated a lineup of local DJs who will start taking the stage around noon. There will also be a live band performance at 11 a.m. on the Alehouse back patio to kick-off the day.
Among the range of electronic artists is Ryan Golbus, Haasy, DJ Lo_G, the Ski House crew — Alex Golden, Chris Cauldron and Gavlak himself — and for the first time ever, there will be a surprise guest performance by a national-level act toward the end of the event.
“My goal is to really honor and carry forward this tradition and all of what’s been incredible about it,” Gavlak said. “And just elevate the experience the way we know how to while not changing it — it’ll be a little bit different music through nicer speakers.”
According to Joseph, fencing will be extended to reach the base of the mountain in order to create more space for partygoers and accommodate the “full concert-grade stage” — which will be the biggest stage and sound system ever implemented for closing day.
Rumors have been circulating around the addition of a bottle service and reserved table section this year. Joseph said that while there may be a “small reserved area,” it will not change anything, emphasizing that he’s focused on keeping this “a locals’ party.”
Other highlights include a duct-tape fashion show hosted by local drag queen “Kendra Matic” and a hotdog eating contest held at Picnic Point presented by the ladies who run the “is.he.single” Instagram account. The Aspen Divas synchronized ski team will be performing down Thunderbowl and there will be additional acts throughout the day by other performing artist troupes in the valley.
“Overall, we’re trying to get as many locals involved to showcase their talents,” Janigo said. “It’s the ultimate local celebration of community and supporting each other and our work-hard-play-hard lifestyle — I feel like Highlands closing, out of any party really, represents a very sacred day.”
All three proprietors mentioned how Highlands closing day signifies more than just the end of another ski season in a resort town. It’s a day to appreciate the “maverick mountain” and the evolution of characters still gripping onto the free-spirited, ski-bum culture in Aspen’s heritage.
“It’s cool for all the locals to have a spot to rally and just celebrate the season and how lucky we are to get to live here and do this,” Gavlak said. “Everyone’s down to get silly and dress up — it’s such a special vibe.”
Whether dressed half-naked in a neon speedo or covered head-to-toe in a fur onesie, there’s no doubt Aspen’s characters will come out Sunday and dance until the Alehouse outer deck is bouncing to the brink of collapse.
“Bring the best costumes you can, bring the best attitude you can and be ready to celebrate,” Joseph said. “We know everybody’s gonna come happy to this one — it’s the party of the people, right?”
Information and updates on events throughout the day will be posted to the @highlandsclosingparty Instagram page.