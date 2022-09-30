Five years ago, singer Laura Angelini was visiting the valley and took a drive in search of the former Windstar Foundation property in Snowmass. She got lost along the windy backroads and instead found herself approaching a sign that read, “Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.”
A curious Angelini entered the gates; she ended up spending a day on the camp’s property. The singer recalled how the camp’s volunteers graciously showed her around the facilities and then pulled out old photographs of John Denver’s benefit concerts, which he put on each year.
“I immediately fell in love with their nonprofit. … Just being on their campus, my wheels started to turn,” Angelini said. “I knew in my heart that I wanted to come back and do a benefit concert for them.”
Angelini now follows through with that desire.
This Sunday, the vocalist will return to Aspen Camp in Snowmass to put on a benefit concert in support of the nonprofit organization and in honor of Denver’s history with it.
The live music event, coined under the name Creekside Concert, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and commence under an outdoor pavilion on the ACDHH property. Admission is free to the public, and donations — which will go directly toward the camp’s facilities and programs — are highly encouraged.
Angelini will be accompanied by local youth and adult choir groups for the performance, as well as other special guests throughout. There will be interpreters signing the entire concert — which will occur rain or shine.
“I’ve been so grateful to all the synchronicity that’s happened around this event and how it’s all come about,” Angelini said. “Everybody’s been working hard to do their part in making sure that this is a success, and hopefully, this concert starts up the momentum for the camp to have a yearly fundraiser again.”
Aspen Camp board treasurer Karen Immerso said the Creekside Concert will mark the nonprofit’s first big benefit performance in years, and she hopes the community will come out in support. Immerso brought up Angelini’s ACDHH introduction story, noting its significance many years later.
“Laura made a mental note about us years ago and she got back in touch,” Immerso said. “She’s honoring John Denver in recognition of him and the efforts he made historically with his fundraiser concerts here at the camp — this is a lovely legacy.”
Aspen Camp was founded as a nonprofit organization in 1967 to provide deaf and hard of hearing youths with recreational opportunities, companionship and outdoor adventures equal to their hearing peers. Early on in its history, community picnics and music concerts became staple events as a part of the camp’s offerings; in 1976, Denver adopted Aspen Camp as a benefactor to create his annual fundraising concerts.
The timing of the Creekside Concert is no coincidence in terms of its ties to Denver’s long-running history of benefit shows held at the camp and his deep-seated relationship to the Roaring Fork Valley. The concert is taking place a few days prior to the 25th anniversary of Denver’s passing. (Also next week, the Aspen community will pay its annual tribute to the musician’s legacy, with a lineup of events and concerts commencing from Wednesday to Oct. 12.)
While events like the picnics and benefit concerts have slowed in recent years, Aspen Camp continues to cultivate its programs today, serving children and families to adults and senior community members. The nonprofit has served around 145 people this past year, Immerso said, not counting the upcoming concert this weekend and next week’s four-day fall CODA retreat.
‘Voice for philanthropy’
Angelini — who is a passionate philanthropist — was taken by the fact that in its 55 years of existence, Aspen Camp has sustained itself on being run only by volunteers.
“What I hope to bring out of this and to see happen is to get the community even more involved in all of the great work that these volunteers are doing — to have a celebration for them,” Angelini said.
Based in Southern California, Angelini is a Billboard Top 40 recording artist who uses music as a vehicle to carry out her philanthropic efforts. Angelini founded the charitable organization Share That Love, and was recognized as the first artist ambassador for ShelterBox — an international disaster relief charity which has been nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize.
“I offer performances all over the United States and in other countries to help either raise awareness or raise funds with charitable organizations,” Angelini said. “My music is the vehicle and the voice for the philanthropy.”
Angelini’s first full-length album — which she’d been recording since her initial stumble upon Aspen Camp five years ago — soon will be released, the artist said. It features a mix of classics and covers, including a couple of Denver’s songs.
Angelini will be performing these songs at Sunday’s concert, where she hopes to pay forward from Denver’s philanthropic past and plant the seeds for Aspen Camp’s annual benefit concerts to return in the future.
The Creekside Concert will take place on ACDHH’s property, located at 4862 Snowmass Creek Road. For more information on the nonprofit or to donate, visit aspencamp.org.