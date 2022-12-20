The Lumineers are set to headline Jazz Aspen Snowmass’s 2023 Labor Day Experience, JAS announced in a press release Monday.
The Denver-based alternative folk band will be joined by country stars Old Dominion and country-rock duo Brothers Osborne with additional “special guest” artists to be announced later this winter.
Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Early Bird three-day passes will go on sale for $294 plus fees. Patron (VIP) three-day passes will go on sale at the same time. The VIP passes grant access to the VIP tent with afternoon grille fare, live cooking stations, gourmet dinner and dessert and premium open bars. Being that JAS is a nonprofit, the press release also touts a “substantial tax deduction” with the VIP pass. Price information for the VIP pass was not in the release.
JAS will also sell a three-day Deck Pass, which gives access to a complimentary grille fare, private restrooms and a private bar with complimentary beer, wine and a daily cocktail. The three-day Deck Pass commands $850 plus fees, though it wasn’t immediately clear if it would be available in the Wednesday Early Bird pass sales.
JAS noted that prices are expected to increase later this winter.
The Lumineers, who frequent Aspen, broke through in 2012 with the single, “Ho Hey” and have risen to international prominence since. Old Dominion, out of Nashville, has released eight No. 1 country radio singles and have earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications. They’ve won “Group of the Year” five times in a row at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Brothers Osborne is a duo of siblings that mix southern twang with guitar-driven rock and roll en route to six GRAMMY nominations, four Country Music awards and five from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Labor Day Experience is scheduled for Sept. 1-3, 2023. More information is available at jazzaspensnowmass.org or by calling 800-SNOWMASS.