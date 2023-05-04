This week is a very special week for the Aspen Country Day School eighth graders.
They’re spending every day in rehearsals at the Wheeler Opera House leading up to Friday and Saturday night’s showcase of their ACDS middle school production.
Every year, the school’s graduating eighth graders brainstorm and spearhead a concept for the annual musical performed at the Wheeler.
It’s an ACDS tradition with roots that grow all the way back to 1978. And it’s become a theater experience that, throughout their years at ACDS, the students look forward to being a part of once they reach the eighth grade.
“I just remember growing up … I've just thought so much about the eighth graders doing this and it seemed so fun, and now it's actually like happening, I'm actually in it,” said eighth-grader Max Lewis at Monday afternoon’s rehearsal.
Lewis isn’t the only one with this sentiment. His classmate, Haven Freedman, said that the eighth-grade production is something that she and her peers have been building up to over the course of their arts and drama classes.
Freedman has been a student at ACDS since preschool, she said, explaining how the arts — and the study of theater, in particular — have a significant place in the school’s curriculum.
Starting in lower school at ACDS, every grade performs a Shakespeare play each year, and the annual production in the spring at the Wheeler used to be an all-school play before it got too big in recent years. A number of students from other grade levels are still performers in the play, though, and those students have also been rehearsing at the Wheeler this week, alongside their eighth-grade mentors.
“This play is something that eighth graders look forward to, like we've been here for a very long time and it's something that we build up each year,” Freedman said. “So the play isn't something that kids would be upset about having to participate in, it's more like something that everybody really wants to participate in … and it kind of gives us eighth graders a chance to write something and add something to our school's history.”
The concept for this year’s play is “CountryDay Night Live.” The plot begins when ratings at “Saturday Night Live” have hit rock bottom and, anxious for an episode to go viral, NBC executives look for some young talent to revive the late-night comedy show. They hold a raffle for middle schools around the country to fly out to New York and perform live on TV. As the raffle winners, ACDS middle schoolers must tackle the challenge of reviving the legendary SNL.
Throughout the “CountryDay Night Live” show, there will be familiar SNL elements and even some special guest surprises, including a couple of cameo shoutouts from current SNL cast members.
Guided by longtime ACDS drama teacher, Marci Sketch, the eighth-grade class wrote the script, chose the songs, cast the parts and worked with the kids in grades 4-7 to find the right scenes in which to place their younger peers.
The eighth graders began working on the production in their drama classes last fall, said Sketch — who has been directing the annual ACDS middle school play since 2000 — and after the holiday break, things really ramped up, the drama teacher said.
Sketch explained that that’s when the younger grades were beginning to learn their designated scenes. She said the eighth-grade leaders would come in during their own lunchtime and recess breaks to work with the younger students, helping teach them the choreography, songs and scene direction.
“These kids are totally dedicated; it's amazing that they give this much of their own time to make it,” Sketch said. “Every eighth-grade class wants their play to be as good or a little better than the year before, and this year, they definitely wanted it.”
Of the 31 students in this graduating class, everyone played a role in creating “CountryDay Night Live,” Sketch said. They worked in groups, pioneering different elements of the show — from the lead writers to the choreographers and costume planners. Sketch added that there are students who play instruments or partake in other hobbies outside of the classroom, and their skills are incorporated into the production, as well.
“I cannot believe that this is my job because [the students] take the leadership … And it's not without conflict,” Sketch said. “We've gone through a lot like, between us debating things — but not negatively — just like, we’ll talk about something that's maybe not going to make sense to the audience, and then they'll debate it amongst themselves and then they'll debate it with me, and it’s just coming to kind of like this truce.”
Ted Freedman, an eighth-grade student (and also Haven’s brother), was part of the main writing group for the play. He explained how during the initial brainstorm sessions, everyone was throwing out ideas and one of his peers pitched the idea of doing something around SNL. Though everyone seemed eager about it, there was no “plot conflict” yet, Ted said, and they needed conflict to fuel the narrative.
“Then, randomly one night I couldn't sleep, and so I just thought of the idea that like, we go to New York, and we're getting ready to perform our reenactment of SNL on live TV,” Ted said. “But in the first act, we’re trying to find different singers and comedy ideas and we’re all fighting about it, and then the second act, we sort of come together like right when we're about to perform it, so it’s a show within a show.”
One of the challenges throughout the play’s development was navigating appropriate humor that the audience would understand and find funny, Ted said. His classmate, Tenn Wesner, chimed in to mention that they hope to get some laughs from the younger ACDS kids in the audience.
“I mean, some years are really good plays and then some other years are harder to understand,” Wesner said. “To the parents, it doesn't really matter, it’s just about seeing their kid kind of up there dancing, but hopefully, this year we'll put on a play that at least, like, some of the lower school kids will understand and hopefully get some laughs too.”
Lewis was also among the show’s main writing group. He expressed that, while it’s sad this production signifies the end of his ACDS career, it’s exciting to have had such a big role in the entire thing, he said, and to finally get to see it all come together this week at the Wheeler. He said his grandfather drives out from Salt Lake City every year to see the ACDS middle school production; this year will be especially memorable for the Lewis family — and many others with graduating eighth graders.
“Because it's just so crazy that we get to rent out this theater,” Lewis said, “and have a band and costumes and everything and put on this amazing production.”
“CountryDay Night Live” is coming to the Wheeler Opera House on Friday and Saturday. The show will start at 5:30 p.m. both nights and runs approximately an hour and a half. Limited tickets are available at aspenshowtix.com.