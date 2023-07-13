Theatre Aspen’s second mainstage production of the season, “Doubt, A Parable,” will open on Friday at its Hurst Theatre Tent, to run through July 29.
The 90-minute, no-intermission play by John Patrick Shanley looks to take audiences on a different ride than Theatre Aspen’s other two mainstage shows this summer — “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which wrapped this past weekend, and “Rent,” which will run Aug. 4-26.
Now taking the stage in-between these two big musical productions, “Doubt, A Parable” is a nine-scene, four-character play that’s thought provoking and notorious for its no-resolution ending, leaving audience members with their own doubt.
Set at a fictional Catholic school in 1964, the story unfolds when the head nun and school’s rigid principal, Sister Aloysius, suspects a young priest, Father Flynn, of improper relations with one of the male students.
Originally staged off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club in the fall of 2004, Shanley’s “Doubt” transferred to the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway in March 2005 and that same year won the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play was adapted as a feature film in 2008 and was nominated for several Academy Awards.
Theatre Aspen’s production of “Doubt” stars Tony Award and Drama Desk-winning actress Karen Ziemba as Sister Aloysius and Jeremy Beck as Father Flynn. Jessie Shelton and Jasmin Walker round out the cast as Sister James and Mrs. Muller, with direction by Jenn Thompson.
Thompson is a Drama Desk-nominated director based in New York whose recent productions include the current National Tour of “Annie,” as well as the off-Broadway productions of “Chains,” “Conflict” and “Women Without Men.”
This is Thompson’s first time directing a Theatre Aspen project, as well as her first time ever working on a production of “Doubt,” and while she’s seen the film version, Thompson said she has never before seen “Doubt” on the stage.
Taking on the play for her first time, Thompson expressed how it’s very much one of those scripts where, every time she reads it, something new pops out that she hadn’t noticed before. She praised the play for its “smart structure” and use of “interesting devices,” she said — such as the priest’s standalone sermons throughout, in which he directly addresses the audience as though they are the churchgoers.
“It's such a beautifully economical play,” Thompson said. “It doesn't waste any time, everything that's in it is of supreme value and importance and, I mean, part of its appeal for me is it's a very actor-centered play — it's four great parts and it needs great actors to bring them to life — and that's kind of my favorite thing to work on.”
Thompson emphasized the value of the acting in this play. In terms of how that’s affected her directorial approach, she said she wanted to ensure that nothing — from the staging and set to the props and costume design — would take away from the actors.
All of the props and clothing are “meticulously detailed and authentic,” Thompson said, and rather than saddling the set with a lot of “hyper-realism,” she said, she and her creative team came to the decision that this was a play that didn’t need all that, and so the set is spare.
“It's a very naturalistically portrayed play, in terms of the style of the acting, but it's kind of a bare-bones, stripped-out environment,” Thompson said. “You know, part of the strength of the play is it’s very specifically set in 1964, but it's timeless — I mean, it's so relevant now and it could be 40 years ago, and it just has that timeless, classic-evergreen sort of center to it — and so, I just felt like I wanted to get out of the way of the actor … that was the notion, getting out of the way of it and just letting it really be about those actors.”
Thompson mentioned that she has worked with all four cast members on other projects prior to this “Doubt” production. Not only has she worked before with Beck, Shelton and Walker individually, she also directed the three of them together several years ago in the Mint Theater Company’s production of “Conflict.”
And though this is Thompson’s first time directing Ziemba, she said the two of them have known each other for a long time and used to work together in productions throughout Thompson’s former acting years.
Thompson emphasized the importance of having a prior relationship with all of the actors when diving into a dense play, like “Doubt,” and especially, she said, given the tight rehearsal period they’ve had leading up to the show’s opening this weekend.
“I just felt like this was definitely a situation where we would want to have that shorthand and trust going in, because there wasn't any spare time with which to gain it,” Thompson said. “So it felt important that I would have a prior relationship with everybody in it, and it's a bonus that they have a shorthand together — it just allows you to go kind of deeper, faster.”
And they’ve sure dug in. From the early table-working stages to scene crafting, Thompson expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to work on an intimate, actor-focused play, like “Doubt.” She explained that back when she and Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein were coordinating the plans for her to direct a production this season, she told him from the onset that she wanted to do a play.
Thompson said she’s been directing a lot of big musicals lately and also bigger plays, with large casts and lots of traffic and things to manage, and while there’s satisfaction in pulling off those more-elaborate shows, she said her favorite thing is working closely and talking with actors.
“There is something so fantastic about the intimacy of just being locked in a room with these four actors and this great stage management team and just having it be about these words,” Thompson said. “It's been enormously freeing and enjoyable to go to work with four actors, who I not only greatly admire, but genuinely enjoy their company, and talk about the intricacies and moment-to-moment stuff in this play — it’s my jam and it’s really filled up my tank.”
Thompson said that in the end, she hopes this production of “Doubt” stirs a lot of conversation and disagreement among theatergoers. She said she thinks somebody could change their mind several times during the course of the play, and then come back and see it again and have a completely different opinion.
“I love a play that doesn't tie everything up in a bow and actually asks an audience to participate and think and feel — that's my favorite kind of theater, my favorite kind of art,” Thompson said.
And considering that the ultimate stakes of “Doubt” surround this question of whether or not a priest molested one of the students, Thompson said that that’s really the vehicle for a much larger conversation.
“It’s not meant to be a sort of ripped-from-the-headline, salacious conversation about the church or these scandals or exploitation — that's really the vehicle for a bigger conversation about the way we kind of dig in on our opinions and don't make space to be wrong,” Thompson said. “We’re so concerned about being right and being certain about other people's motives and other people's actions, that we don't go on the ride of actual discourse; I think that's what [Shanley] is talking about, and I think that couldn't be more relevant than it is now.”
“Doubt, A Parable” opens Friday and will run through July 29, with various showtimes at the Hurst Theatre Tent. There is a content advisory note on Theatre Aspen’s website, stating that the show features conversations of abuse. For more information or ticketing, visit theatreaspen.org.