Theatre Aspen Education presents its fall youth production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” today through Sunday at the Aspen High School Black Box Theatre. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. today through Saturday; a matinee showcase is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Directed by Vanessa Strahan, with music direction by Dory Light and choreography by Jameson Osborne, Theatre Aspen’s high school production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” brings together a cast of 25 students from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
Strahan — who serves as secondary director of education for Theatre Aspen — said in a news release that “this show is a 90-minute infusion of laughter.”
“Whether you’re a fan of musical theater or not, the over-the-top caricatures and farcical mix-ups are truly lose-your-breath funny,” Strahan stated in the release. “These young actors have worked so hard to put together a truly spectacular show.”
Based on the book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, and with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, “The Drowsy Chaperone” debuted in 1998 in Toronto and opened on Broadway in 2006. The musical comedy took home five Tony Awards that year, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.
Hailed by New York Magazine as “The Perfect Broadway Musical,” and coined in playbills as a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone” pokes fun at the tropes that characterize the musical theater genre, while featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.
The parody plays out as a show-within-a-show structure, opening with the “Man in Chair” character who puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and the man in the chair looks on as “The Drowsy Chaperone” begins.
Under Theatre Aspen’s direction, local students have taken on the musical for this year’s fall youth production. The annual show is put on through Theatre Aspen’s education programming, which is separate from the organization’s new partnership with the Aspen School District this year.
The Black Box Theatre is located at 335 High School Road. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for all Roaring Fork Valley students and teachers. Tickets are available to purchase online at theatreaspen.org or at the door prior to showtime.