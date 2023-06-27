Theatre Aspen announced on Monday that Emmy Award-winning actors and local Woody Creek residents Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will star in a special production of Anne Nelson’s “The Guys.”
The show will be presented at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 11 as part of Theatre Aspen’s 4th annual Solo Flights Festival, as well as the organization’s 40th anniversary celebration.
Limited tickets are available to purchase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today either by phone, 970-300-4474, or in person at the box office, located at the Hurst Theatre Tent (470 Rio Grande Place). Single tickets are not available to purchase online.
For the performance on Sunday, Sept. 10, tickets are $200 for standard seating and $350 for a premium ticket — which includes a post-show reception with the cast and a signed playbill by Huffman and Macy. All tickets to the second showcase on Monday, Sept. 11, are $100.
“The Guys” performances will serve as a benefit for Theatre Aspen Education programming and Axes and Arms, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to helping first responders and their families. Net proceeds from the event will be distributed evenly among the organizations.
“We are so proud to be partnering with Aspen Fire and Axes and Arms to support the first responders of our valley,” said Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein in a prepared statement. “And, a chance to collaborate with Felicity and Bill is beyond exciting.”
For the husband-and-wife duo, this Theatre Aspen production will mark Macy and Huffman’s return to the stage for their first project together since the 2017 film, “Krystal” — for which Macy directed and the pair starred in.
"To be back onstage, acting with Bill Macy, is an honor and a thrill,” Huffman said in a prepared statement. “We have been acting together for decades now and he always raises the level of my game and my heart rate."
Theatre Aspen announced that Scott Ellis, nine-time Tony Award nominee for Best Director, will be directing its presentation of “The Guys.”
Based on a true story, “The Guys” is a play by Anne Nelson about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center. The play debuted off-Broadway at The Flea Theater in New York City in December 2001 and was adapted into a film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2002.
The play is set in New York less than two weeks after the 9/11 attacks, when an editor, named Joan, receives an unexpected phone call on behalf of a fire captain, Nick, who has lost most of his men in the attack and is looking for a writer to help him with the eulogies he must present at their memorial services.
Nick and Joan spend a long afternoon together, recounting the fallen men’s virtues and foibles and fashioning the stories into memorials of words. In the process, the two characters discover a friendship in one another and a shared love for their city’s unconquerable spirit. As they go through the emotional landscape of grief together, the two draw on humor, tango, an appreciation of craft and the enduring bonds of common humanity.
Playing Joan in Theatre Aspen’s production, Huffman is an actress known for her role as Lynette Scavo in ABC’s comedy-drama “Desperate Housewives,” as well as her performance in the independent film “Transamerica” — for which she earned an Academy Award nomination, plus a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award.
Huffman last appeared at Theatre Aspen in its second season in 1984.
Cast as Nick in the two-night performance of “The Guys,” Macy is an award-winning actor and writer in theater, film and television. Often recognized for his starring role as Frank Gallagher in the Showtime series, “Shameless” — for which he has won the SAG Award twice — Macy has numerous productions under his belt as an actor. He made his directorial debut with the 2014 film, “Rudderless,” which closed out the Sundance Film Festival that year.
Macy and Huffman married in 1997 and have two daughters. The couple have appeared on television, in movies and onstage many times together over the years, and they are both founding ensemble members of the Atlantic Theater Co. in New York. Residents of the Woody Creek area, Macy and Huffman are often seen supporting local organizations in the valley.
Macy said in a prepared statement: "I came to Aspen, in the usual way, following a girl. I fell in love with this valley, that girl and later married her in Woody Creek. I'm honored to be a part of Aspen's community, and it's a thrill to be performing at Theatre Aspen, where I have been an audience member for years.”
For more information about “The Guys” and other Theatre Aspen productions this summer, visit theatreaspen.org.