Theatre Aspen has announced that tickets are on sale for this year’s Solo Flights Festival, Sept. 7-14 at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park.
The festival will feature works and performances from Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Jeff Hiller of HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey, principal American Ballet Theatre dancer James Whiteside, four-time Academy Award-nominated actress and director Marsha Mason and Golden Globe and NAACP Award-winning playwright, actor and director Regina Taylor.
“It’s always a joy to introduce new works for the annual Solo Flights Festival to our audiences from Aspen and beyond,” Producing Director Jed Bernstein said in a news release. “This year’s six new works bring a challenge to Theatre Aspen, which we’re excited to undertake, featuring a range of topics and performances we’ve yet to tackle before.”
The aforementioned “six new works,” all receiving early developmental support from Theatre Aspen, include: “Exhibit,” written by Taylor; “The Exhibitionist,” written by Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright and Broadway actor James Hindman and directed by Theatre Aspen Executive Producer Michael Rader; “First,” written by American novelist and National Book Award finalist Kate Walbert and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller; “Dignity,” with music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham and directed by actor, director and educator Zack Fine; “Dead Center,” written by Whiteside with music and lyrics by David Dabbon and Whiteside, directed by Lorin Latarro; and “In That Little Village Near Perm,” written by television producer and screenwriter Gary Dontzig and directed by Dublin-based director Marc Atkinson Borull.
Additional casting and creative announcements will be forthcoming, the release states.
Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Single tickets and passes are available for purchase starting today at 10 a.m. For ticket prices and schedules, visit TheatreAspen.org or call 970-925-9313. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Also, in celebration of Theatre Aspen’s 40th anniversary, the organization will present a Community Cabaret on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the release adds. The cabaret will be directed by Tony Award nominee Beth Malone with music direction by David Dyer. Both are Theatre Aspen alums. The cast will include past performers still residing in the Roaring Fork Valley. Tickets will cost $40 and will be limited to two per household.
Theatre Aspen’s 40th season is currently underway and runs through Aug. 26 at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park. Following the current production of the John Patrick Shanley play "Doubt," which closes with two performances on Friday, the season continues Aug. 4 with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner musical "RENT" on the main stage, as well as the summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome and additional education programming and special events for the summer.
2023 Solo Flights offerings
"Exhibit," written by Regina Taylor, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.
An African-American woman, Iris, recalls pieces of her childhood as she integrated a school in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Her personal recollections are flashes of a sharply polarized America in transition as the civil rights movement rolls forward. Iris's memories of her martyred innocence for a cause are triggered by things she thought she'd never see again in her lifetime — the enactment of today's rollback of the social tides of change.
"The Exhibitionist," written by James Hindman, directed by Michael Rader and starring Jeff Hiller; Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Amidst the hushed buzz of anticipation, Justin strides confidently toward the McMillon Arts Museum’s audience gathered to witness the unveiling of a recently discovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. Little do they know that, just one floor below, Justin — an intern at the museum — is under scrutiny as one of a hundred other aspiring artists competing to have his artwork chosen as the grand prize winner, thrusting him onto the career trajectory of his dreams. "The Exhibitionist" delves deep into the nuances of what it means to be an artist and the lengths we will go to define our worth and success.
"First," written by Kate Walbert, directed by Sheryl Kaller and starring Judith Ivey; Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.
It’s the winter of 1968, and in a dirt-floor kitchen in Watkinsville, Georgia, the country’s first congresswoman, now 87, prepares to head to Washington for the Women’s March against the Vietnam War. Inspired by the life and activism of Jeannette Rankin, "First" presents this complicated, irascible and mostly forgotten character from history as she walks us through her story — beginning in 1916, before national suffrage, when she was elected to represent Mont ana in U.S. Congress: one woman swimming upstream in a sea of 434 men.
"Dead Center," written by James Whiteside with music and lyrics by David Dabbon and James Whiteside, directed by Lorin Latarro and starring James Whiteside; Sept. 12 at 4 p.m., Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
Whiteside is a thrilling multifaceted artist whose personal story is as unique as his artistic virtuosity as one of the world’s greatest ballet dancers. James uses dance, song and high camp to process the death of his complicated and beloved mother, and the near death of his dance career after a brutal knee injury. He reminds us all that there is life after change and the only way through … is through. Join us for the most fun funeral you’ll ever attend.
"Dignity," written by Bryce Pinkham, directed by Zack Fine and starring Bryce Pinkham; Sept. 11 at 4 p.m., Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
The lights come up to reveal a small island surrounded by water, at the center of which is a broken-down baby grand piano. Out of it crawls The Performer, a shaggy, 21st-century Buster Keaton-type fellow. He was a performer before he washed up on this island. At least he thinks he was. He’s been stranded longer than he can remember. His name is ... well actually he can’t remember that either, but before all this, he was certain he was a star. His companion is an imaginary piano player named Bobby and an island of memories washed ashore that he must somehow use to put on one last show that’s sure to “fix it all” before the final curtain falls.
"In That Little Village Near Perm," written by Gary Dontzig, directed by Marc Atkinson Borull and starring Masha Mason; Sept. 7 at 4 p.m., Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Olga, Masha and Irina, Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, have become some of the most beloved characters in theater history. The last time we saw them, they were embracing outside their home in an unnamed little village near the Ural Mountains and the town of Perm. They were all going through major transitions, wondering what meaning they could find in their lives, while facing uncertain futures: the loss of a life, the loss of a love and the possible end of their dream to return to Moscow. Decades have passed, a revolution has taken place, two world wars have been fought; it is now 1950. In Russia, Stalin has been in power for 28 years; in America, HUAC is investigating the existence of communists in Hollywood; Bette Davis and Joan Crawford are in the midst of a years-long feud; and we find that the three sisters are part of it all.