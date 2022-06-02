Carbondale’s Thunder River Theatre Co. closes out its 2021-22 season with a production of “Eurydice.”
Opening tonight and running through June 19, TRTC’s mainstage season finale will take the audience through reimagined depths of mythology into a world that’s “hauntingly whimsical,” Director Missy Moore said.
Written by Sarah Ruhl, “Eurydice” transforms the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through plot twists, contemporary characters and a poetic script that lends itself creative freedom for those willing to try a hand at it.
After Moore first saw the play about 10 years ago, the director said she always wondered what it would be like to try her own hand at it.
“I just remember being swept away by this play,” Moore said. “Sarah Ruhl writes with such delicacy within her poetry. She inspires.”
Since “Eurydice” had its world premiere in 2003 at Madison Repertory Theatre in Wisconsin, Ruhl has inspired many directors and creators with her poetically ambiguous script. Looking at past productions of the play, different theater companies have taken all kinds of craft approaches in terms of tone and style. The TRTC team has worked to incorporate its own creative flare between the lines of the playwright’s lyrical beauty and wit.
Moore explained how she and the seven-member cast spent the first two weeks of rehearsals — which started at the end of April — table working “Eurydice” on the page before “getting it up on its feet.”
“We did a ton of table work — sitting down together and peeling a part the play like you would an onion, discussing why the playwright made certain choices and what these choices mean,” Moore said. “I think this play needs that kind of keen eye and attention to detail; every person involved in the room needs to be on the same page, and all choices need to be crystal clear.”
Compared to other mainstage productions at TRTC, Moore said she allotted a lot more time for table working “Eurydice.”
“As a cast we had to go into this journey of creating it with the same concrete ideas as launching points,” she said.
The play’s storyline follows Eurydice on the day of her wedding when she falls victim to a tragic accident that sends her into a wonderland of the underworld. Ripped away from her intended husband Orpheus, known to be the greatest musician in the world, Eurydice is reunited with her dead father in the “Land of the Dead.”
Playing the lead role of Eurydice is local actress Cassidy Willey. With a background in theater, Willey pointed out how reading and learning about mythology and classic Greek literature is pretty much guaranteed in theater studies.
“But this play takes the seed of the myth and dives into it much deeper,” Willey said. “It’s about Eurydice and from her perspective — which you don’t get in Greek myths.”
Willey said her entry point to the play was through the lens of grief, explaining how her own perspective on grief has opened her up to the depths of Eurydice’s character.
“When I first read the play, I really deeply resonated with it — simply based on the fact that I have also lost my dad,” she said. “I remember the first time I read it, I had to put it down; it was emotional.”
For John Hauser, who was cast as Orpheus, the entry point to his character was discovered through his shared love for music.
“Through and through music is everywhere for Orpheus,” Hauser said. “It’s how he views the world and how he finds connection.”
Hauser — who came to the Roaring Fork Valley from Denver to partake in the TRTC show — is a musician in real life and has grown up playing the guitar. He explained how when he was struggling to get into character earlier in the rehearsal process, he sat down with his guitar and started writing and recording what would become a theme song for Orpheus.
“I was working with sounds to reflect things going on in the show, and a few hours later, I had this song,” Hauser said. “I sent it to Missy, and she was like, ‘we should use this.’”
Hauser’s musical track was incorporated into the play — an example of the creative expression naturally woven into this work.
With the poetic nature of “Eurydice,” Moore and the talented TRTC cast took on the challenge of, quite literally, reading between the lines to bring the story to the stage. And they’re more than ready to share their creative journey with an audience.
“The set by Tom Ward is incredible — it’s like this playground or entire world built around moments of surprise,” Willey said. “It’ll be a really fun ride for the audience to come to the underworld with us.”
Tonight’s opening performance of “Eurydice” starts at 7:30 p.m. at TRTC. The production will continue through June 19 with showtimes lined up Thursdays-Sundays. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at thunderrivertheatre.com.