It’s not often that a play centers around the world of mathematicians — playwright David Auburn defied the ordinary when he wrote “Proof.” And Thunder River Theatre Co. is presenting the unconventional work as its second mainstage show of the season.
Opening tonight for a three-weekend run at TRTC in Carbondale, “Proof” is the story of an enigmatic young woman named Catherine, her manipulative sister, their brilliant but unstable father and an unexpected suitor.
Written by Auburn in 2000, the play won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as the Tony Award for Best Play. “Proof” was adapted into a screenplay that was also written by Auburn for the 2005 film of the same name.
The poignant drama explores the unknowability of love as much as it does the mysteries of mathematics. It’s a theater production very different from what you’d normally see on the stage, said the show’s director, Sue Lavin.
“It’s a play about a young woman who has this mathematical talent and faces lots of obstacles in developing her talent; she has to fight to take her stand in the world,” Lavin said. “‘Proof’ is an opportunity, you could say, to celebrate the journey of life — all the decisions we have to make as young people and how we claim our space.”
In that regard, Lavin continued, “Proof” draws on larger themes around sexism, loyalty and deciphering trust, as well as how one claims their parental heritage. In the play, as Catherine seems to have inherited her father’s genius mathematician mind, the overarching question becomes whether Catherine also inherited her father’s madness, Lavin explained.
Lavin — who has her master’s degree in fine arts and Ph.D. in theater studies and has years of directing experience in the valley and across seas — said that “Proof” is her eighth production to direct for Thunder River. She explained how TRTC Artistic Director Missy Moore invited her to take on this production, as Lavin is very familiar with “Proof” and has always loved the play.
Noting Moore’s intentional choices to bring a balanced season of storytelling to the theater, Lavin explained how of TRTC’s four mainstage shows, “Proof” is a smaller cast and more serious piece — one of thoughtful subject matter, she said.
“The script is brilliant, and the most important thing is that I have a great cast of four wonderful actors who are all experienced and bring their own interests and abilities to the play,” Lavin said. “They have been able to enlighten the path of the play a lot.”
TRTC’s production of “Proof” stars Emily Henley as the protagonist (Catherine); the father character (Robert) is played by Jeff Carlson; and Catherine’s sister (Claire) is played by Allison Fifield. Joining these valley-based actors from the Front Range is John Hauser, cast as Hal — a former student of Roberts who makes romantic advances toward Catherine in the play.
“Three of the four characters are mathematicians, and so it presents the mathematical mind and is a fascinating investigation of that,” Lavin said. “You don’t get too many plays about mathematics, but you don’t need to know math to understand the play — it’s like an introduction to a new world.”
Lavin went on to express how she loves a play that gives the audience something to think about the next day. And “Proof” is, no doubt, one of those thought-stirring productions.
“Proof” runs about an hour and 45 minutes, with a brief intermission between the two acts. The show opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will continue through Dec. 4 for Friday-Sunday performances. Tickets are $35, with pay-what-you-can options available, and can be purchased at thunderrivertheatre.com.