Thunder River Theatre Co. artistic director Missy Moore didn’t just read the script for “The Lifespan of a Fact,” she devoured it. It’s one of those plays, she said, that “literally captures you in the first sentence.”
That’s because the play, based on John D’Agata and Jim Fingal’s book of the same name, is a fascinating discussion — one that leaves audiences challenged and wanting to continue the conversation, Moore said.
To close out the 2022-23 mainstage season, TRTC is putting on a production of this thought-provoking play at its Carbondale theater. Performances will run from June 9-25, with 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Thursdays (starting June 15), Fridays and Saturdays and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays.
At its core, “The Lifespan of a Fact” is about the stakes of storytelling, specifically in the literary nonfiction space — personal essays, memoirs, letters and some magazine journalism — and the role of fact-checking when writing creatively about true events.
The play is based on the true events surrounding D’Agata’s 2003 essay, titled “What Happens There,” which examined the culture of suicide in Las Vegas following the death of teenager Levi Presley. An edited version of the essay, fact-checked by Fingal, was published in 2010 in The Believer magazine.
Following this working relationship between writer D’Agata and Fingal, his fact-checker, the two co-wrote the book, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” which was published in 2012 by W.W. Norton & Co. In the book, the two blatantly expose their discourse and the fact-checking process in which they engaged over the course of seven years, exploring the moral quandaries of what creative license is allowed in literary nonfiction.
“It's a rather unresolved dispute throughout the literary community,” Moore said. “You know, like: What's at stake when we start chiseling away with facts and facts? Does the life of the story then get bogged down? And like, how much factual leniency can we take for the sake of the story?”
In 2018, “The Lifespan of a Fact” was adapted into a play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. The three playwrights made deviations from the text, such as tweaking the timeline, dramatizing the comedic banter between D’Agata and Fingal and incorporating a new, made-up character into the plot — Emily Penrose, Fingal’s demanding boss — to raise the stakes. The play opened on Broadway in October of that year, starring Bobby Cannavale as D’Agata, Daniel Radcliffe as Fingal and Cherry Jones as Emily Penrose.
TRTC’s production features longtime local actors Owen O'Farrell cast as D’Agata and Trary Maddalone as Penrose. Newer to the valley, Jack Trembath will make his TRTC mainstage debut playing Fingal. The production was directed by Renee Prince, and Kayla Henley served as the show’s dramaturg.
Henley said that after sitting in on the first couple weeks of rehearsals for “The Lifespan of a Fact,” something she noticed as a challenge in navigating a play like this is that [two of the three] characters are based on real people.
“But I think what we're doing with this production is really allowing the actors to sort of flesh out their own backstories,” Henley said, “and lean into their own creative processes.”
Henley also noted that in TRTC’s iteration of the play, under Prince’s direction and the production team’s efforts, they’ve made it so that “the setting itself is almost a character,” she said.
“I think Renee really did make a decision to honor this as its own work and focus in on the world of the play,” Henley said.
Moore explained that the beginning of the play, set in Penrose’s high-end office in New York City, is extremely stylized and rests heavily in the “theatrical convention of scenic,” she said, with welded windows displaying different projections and desks rolling on and off stage.
That initial environment — which Moore described as “suggestive and non-realistic” — disappears and shifts into D’Agata’s fully realized, lived-in home in Vegas, with books everywhere and other remnants of his late mother, Moore said.
The artistic director went on to explain that these scene shifts throughout the 90-minute, no intermission production help to propel the play forward.
“It almost becomes a lyrical piece of the storytelling that helps to elevate and, I think, allow some breath work into these very passionate debates,” Moore said, “where each character is sunk into their heels and they think that the way in which they're approaching it is the right way.”
As writer and fact-checker come head-to-head in this comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth on the stage, Moore’s hope is that members of the audience feel challenged and stirred to ignite their own debates on the matter.
“I hope people don't leave this theater going, ‘That was fun,’ like, I want people to leave this theater saying, ‘We should go get a glass of wine, I want to keep talking about this more’ — you know, like the true, getting into the nitty-gritty happens on the car ride home,” Moore said. “Because I think plays like this, when they're done correctly, do have the power to change how people perceive both sides of the story.”
And to be a platform for this kind of post-show discourse, and deepen the theater experience for people in general, TRTC will be holding a guided talkback after the Sunday matinee performance on June 18. Moore has invited Megan Tackett, former editor of the Aspen Daily News, and KDNK reporter Hattie Rensberry to join herself, Henley and the cast in an open discussion on the — literal — lifespan of a fact and its role in telling story.
“For me, personally with this play, I loved that the debate is surrounding ‘story,’ in the sense that we are living in a day and age where we're seeing every level of ‘the story’ being pumped our way, and how much do we know is factual,” Moore said. “It’s to me an interesting idea of giving this debate directly to the audience and saying: ‘You make your choice.’”
The talkback will also be an opportunity for the audience to share their thoughts and experiences, added Henley. For those who cannot make it on June 18, the dramaturg guarantees “The Lifespan of a Fact” to be a fruitful experience, “no matter which production you come to,” she said.
“Every individual has their own relationship with truth, story and fact and their own experience, especially with news,” Henley said. “And that's going to inform their reaction to this piece, you know, around the responsibility different people have when it comes to telling story.”
TRTC’s production of “The Lifespan of a Fact” will open next weekend and run through June 25. Tickets are $35 (with an advocate option at $25) and can be purchased at thunderrivertheatre.com.