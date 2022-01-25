Leading up to DanceAspen’s scheduled performance at the Wheeler Opera House in early March, the local dance company is offering an up-close, behind-the-scenes viewing of their rehearsal process through a pre-showing of their latest choreographic work.
The event, “Chassé to Après,” begins at 3 p.m. this afternoon and will take place on the Aspen Art Museum rooftop — the perfect space to create this intimate, insider experience for the community, explained Laurel Jenny Winton, founder and executive director of DanceAspen.
“This seemed like the perfect time, getting ready for our shows in March and the museum just opening back up, along with the amazing Warhol exhibition going on,” Winton said. “We want to make the community aware that we’re working together — dance and art are such a natural interaction.”
Winton added that following the COVID-19 wave, the physical layout of the art museum’s rooftop provides an efficient and safe way to present an event with its open, indoor-outdoor spacing.
The “Chassé to Après” showing — which is free and open to the public and requires pre-registration — will feature DanceAspen artists as they work on one of the pieces to be performed in the two-night “DanceAspen Winter Program” on March 4-5.
Winton also will speak to the audience about the newly formed dance company, discuss what the dancers have been working on and lead an open Q&A after the showing.
“We wanted the event to be public so that we could share with everybody and do something for the city — our goal is to involve the community as much as possible in our process,” Winton said. “And really show people what it takes — the process of creating a work and putting it together.”
The piece being shown at this afternoon has a working title of “Windfall” and was choreographed by Ana Maria Lucaciu, a freelance choreographer and performing artist based in New York City. Lucaciu, who has previously helped stage pieces for the former Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, said this is her first time choreographing her own work for DanceAspen.
The four company dancers cast in Lucaciu’s “Windfall” include Katherine Bolaños, Matthew Gilmore, Sammy Altenau and Madeleine Scott. Lucaciu arrived in Aspen the first week of January, working diligently with the four artists for two-and-a-half weeks before returning to New York last Friday.
When discussing her creative process behind choreographing this particular piece for DanceAspen, Lucaciu described three interconnected iterations — the storytelling sequence crafted around the idea of “emotional erosion.”
“I’ve been thinking lately about various relationships where it’s not a direct attack that has stirred me, but a slow burning that’s built over the years,” Lucaciu said. “So, we started off with the idea of what emotional erosion might look like in a physical space and then, putting that into four bodies.”
In brainstorming how to portray this process visually in terms of bodily movement and staging, Lucaciu and the dancers talked a lot about the effect of erosion in nature, the idea of time lapse and a solid, central entity shifting slowly, the choreographer explained.
“The idea was to make that visible in space, which was basically to have one of the dancers move at a consistent speed while the other dancers are moving at much faster velocities — this feeling of a whirlwind of events,” Lucaciu said.
While this first iteration shows erosion from more of a “wide angle,” the second scene zooms in to capture the micro version of erosion. Through the choreographic change in perspective, Lucaciu said, the second iteration creates this effect of a third-person, innocent bystander watching two people closely interact in a personal setting, “like a living room.”
“The final idea was around, what happens when you realize this [emotional erosion] is happening — is it something you can get rid of or move along from easily — and also the fact that it’s never not going to be a part of you,” Lucaciu said. “We think everything is left behind, but it becomes the material that we’re made up of — so visually creating what that looks like in the last iteration on stage.”
During the pre-showing of this choreographic process at the museum, Lucaciu said she plans to be present on Zoom to showcase the choreographer-dancer relationship. Winton said the dancers will work on different parts of the piece and present what they’ve learned. The experience is not intended to be an official performance; rather, it’s an “in-process showing” or a “rehearsal viewing.”
“All we want to do is educate the community on the creations that we’re bringing in and get people excited about what we’re doing,” Winton said. “As a young organization, it makes sense for us to develop these relationships and offer what we can as we grow.”
In providing the community with an up-close experience into the dancer’s hard work, as well as the intricate artistry to choreographing, Lucaciu said she believes the audience will see that DanceAspen is an organization “definitely worth supporting.” She also hopes this creation, made between her and the four dancers, will spark conversations, highlighting the artists and DanceAspen in a new light.
“This is such a small group making big steps and quite quickly,” Lucaciu said. “They need the support with the closure of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and I feel there is space for something like this to come to a wonderful fruition.”
The “Chassé to Après” event starts at 3 p.m. this afternoon on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum. The showing is free and open to the public. To register, visit DanceAspen.org.