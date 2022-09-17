John Gruenberg learned how to fly a hot air balloon before he could drive a car.
Raised in Miami, Gruenberg’s teenage years were spent chasing air balloons on his bike — pedaling one time, he said, for 22 miles to catch the miraculous aerostat’s descent. It comes as no surprise, then, that Gruenberg bought his first aerostat before his first vehicle, working multiple jobs and saving up every penny to purchase the balloon.
“I went for my first balloon ride in 1979 and got my license in 84,” Gruenberg said. “So 40-something years I’ve been doing this.”
The pilot was one of the 32 experienced balloonists stationed at Snowmass Town Park early Friday morning for the 47th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. Year after year, pilots and their crews come to Snowmass from all over the state of Colorado, and in a handful of cases, from across the country, to share their passion and expertise for the sport of hot air ballooning with the Roaring Fork Valley community.
The three-day festival, commencing through Sunday, has returned for a weekend full of beloved traditions and exquisite sightings.
At Friday’s kick-off event, about half of the balloons took flight before the sun had even reached above the mountains — massive blimp-like shapes rising slowly in dawn’s wake. These early-bird launchers were competing in the Carter Memorial Colorado Rat Race, an annual tradition which features around 15 seasoned-pilots racing to see who can fly the farthest downvalley in two hours.
The remaining pilots, including Gruenberg and his crew, spread out across the Town Park softball field and began the inflation process to bring their festive balloons to life. Gruenberg’s blue-and-yellow patterned balloon, which he named “Santita,” was one of the first of the bunch to reach its inflated form — thanks to his dedicated crew of helpers, who call themselves each other’s “balloon family.”
Gruenberg rallied his balloon family to travel from their different Colorado hometowns and join him on yet another venture. The pilot’s current homebase is the town of Aurora.
He said he’s been flying in the Snowmass Balloon Festival for the past five years, and for about 10 years prior to leading his own flights over Snowmass, he was coming as part of the crew for another pilot.
“It’s a beautiful area, it’s just beautiful, and to top it off, you got great people,” Gruenberg said. “I’d say I keep coming back for the crowds — for the people — they’re really friendly and they welcome you.”
Gruenberg keeps a busy flight schedule. The pilot said that generally, he tries to hit an event once a month and sometimes travels up to 12 hours from Aurora to partake in weekendlong rallies, events and festivals.
When asked what he most looks forward to, Gruenberg smiled, hopped into his basket and gestured out a hand.
“Taking you up, and bringing you back to the ground safely,” he said. “Alright, are we ready to do this?”
His balloon family voiced back, “We are ready!” And moments later, Santita was off, gracefully floating upward to the hum of her flaming burner.
Friday’s festivities closed out with the night glow show, and today starts back up again with the Snowmass Ascension and X-Marks the Spot target competition taking place from 7 to 9 a.m. over the Snowmass Golf Course.
Sunday morning offers the final chance to view this year’s colorful array of hot air balloons and converse with the passionate pilots and crews.
Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello mentioned that throughout the weekend, there are many different places to watch the balloons in addition to the launch spot at Snowmass Town Park.
“Yes, coming to the field is awesome, but there are also other ways to experience it,” Abello said. “If you gain some elevation, you get an entirely different perspective on the balloon festival because you’ll be eye-level with [the balloons] or even above them.”
Abello’s elevation tip refers to hiking and biking trails in and around the Snowmass area. An early morning climb along these routes can offer different views of the the drifting balloons.
No matter where one stands, laying eyes on these floating figures may be wondrous in of itself. And taking the opportunity to speak with the pilots and crews who artfully keep them afloat will, no doubt, make one feel as though they’re part of the air-balloonist bond — an experience more than exemplified by Gruenberg and his balloon family.