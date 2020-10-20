Aspen Ideas: Show Up — a virtual minifestival from the Aspen Institute — begins its two-day run this evening. Attendees can register for the free event online to stream a series of discussions and participate in live discussion.
The program is centered around civic engagement, and while Killeen Brettmann, managing director of the Aspen Ideas Festival, acknowledges the looming election, she said it is important for the public to have tools for change beyond the ballot box.
“While national elections are considered so do or die, [Aspen Ideas: Show Up] is really helping people understand the things you can do beyond showing up on Nov. 3,” she said. “How can they get involved in their communities all year round, every year?”
Tonight’s programming includes NFL wide receiver Christian Conley and WNBA forward Candace Parker — speaking about ways professional athletes are working for justice — appearances by actress America Ferria and Olympian Hope Solo, as well as performances by Akinyemi and Brothers Osborne.
Tomorrow’s programming includes discussions on public service, civil liberties and workplace harassment and opens with conversions centered on voting with rapper Yellopain and drag queen Brita Filter.
“How do you show up 365 days a year? It's really about what you do after you vote,” Brettmann emphasized.
The festival also features introductions to young trailbreakers, educational animated shorts and tributes to the late John Lewis and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Institute has partnered with Now This News, a multiplatform network aimed at younger generations. Brettmann said that through its web presence and feeds on social apps like Instagram and TikTok, Now This has reached 70% of all 20-year-olds in the United States.
“They are really innovative and have been a great partner for us,” she said.
While the Institute was forced to hold the flagship Aspen Ideas Festival as a web-only event this summer, the shift led to the largest audience in the event’s history and opened up the programming to new demographics.
“We saw with the main digital Aspen Ideas Festival that we are reaching a
younger, broader audience,” Brettmann said. ‘We decided to do something specifically for this younger group.”
While all ages are encouraged to participate, Brettmann said the participants were chosen to highlight the ways in which the 18- to 35-year-old demographic is taking on civic issues.
“They are absolutely showing up,” she said.
With 40,000 registered participants, the success of the virtual Ideas Festival has led the team to develop more digital programming moving forward.
“It’s always been an objective of the festival. So we had sort of our proof of concept with the main festival, and we are looking forward to doing at least three to four additional for 2021,” Brettmann said.
The Institute has already committed to offering digital sessions for next June — regardless of the status of health mandates regulating group gatherings at that time, she continued.
“We are still cautiously hopeful that conditions will allow us to do something live next summer,” Brettmann said. “[But] one of the really great things that came out of having to pivot to digital with Ideas festival was our ability to grow and diversify the audience.”
In addition to the seminar-style presentations this summer, Aspen Ideas: Show Up includes an interactive component following each evening’s sessions. Participants can register for workshops, interactive discussions and training that fold into the themes from the night’s dialogue.
Courses include learning how to discuss differences and talk about disagreements.
“With our polarization, it’s now more important than ever that we learn how to have better arguments,” Brettmann said.
And as participants learn how to stay engaged in a socially distanced world, the Ideas team will continue to find ways to offer “Ideas” virtually, to larger and more diverse audiences.
“I do still believe there is no substitute for the interaction and the personal connections that come with the live festival,” Brettmann said. “The Aspen Institute is an organization that focuses on live convenings, so there has been a lot of learning over the last seven months.”