Anderson Ranch Arts Center announced its presentation of a new ceramic arts show that opened last week and will remain on view through Sept. 8 at the ranch’s Patton-Malott Gallery space.
Titled “NSEW” (North, South, East, West), the exhibition features new and recent work by four artists — Del Harrow, Nori Pao, Martha Russo and Bobby Silverman — and was curated by long-time local ceramicist, gallery owner and friend of the ranch, Sam Harvey.
A release from Anderson Ranch states that the body of work featured in “NSEW” makes visible the multifaceted iterations of the ceramic medium’s ability to hold, capture and present an artist’s particular perspective on the nature of physical matter, as well as “imagined” or “proposed” spaces in the non-material world.
The ranch hosted an opening reception for the show last Tuesday evening in the Patton-Malott Gallery, during which Harvey said: “The throughline of this exhibition is really about connection to Anderson Ranch and the relationships that have been fostered over the years.
“Because of my long history with the ranch, I could curate an exhibition here in any medium — painting, sculpture, drawing, digital arts — and it would be possible to fill the gallery with the work of artists I have met in conjunction with time spent at the ranch,” Harvey said. “This exhibition features artists who have been residents, workshop participants, visiting artists… and have gone on to do amazing things in their practice.”
Also at the opening, participating artist Nori Pao engaged attendees in an interactive art-making activity. Pao invited people to share with her a personal burden through the act of inscribing it into a tablet of clay. The tablets are to be dried, recorded and ultimately transformed through a ritual that “harnesses the power of the moon, fire and community,” as stated in the ranch’s release.
Pao — a local artist whose works have been featured at Skye Gallery, Harvey Preston Gallery, the Carbondale Arts Gallery and who will have a solo show at The Art Base in Basalt this coming fall — conducted a similar project last year as part of the Kairos Futura Aspen Space Station initiative, where she led a series of workshops in which people carved messages for the future into clay tablets.
The tablets were then buried on Aspen Mountain last October during a full moon “future ritual,” which Pao also led, and they are registered with the Aspen Historical Society to be dug up in 200 years.
Of this clay-carving process, Pao told the Aspen Daily News in an interview last year that “clay is a magical recording device.”
“It records any mark you make on it — even the invisible marks, it records how you touch it — and once it’s put through firing, it’s super archival.”
When it comes to specializing in ceramic art, Harvey is someone who upholds a reputation in the field on a local, national and international level. He was the recipient of the 2019 USA Fellowship Award, which recognizes the most compelling artists working and living in the United States, for his craft as a ceramicist.
Harvey received his MFA from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 2001 and has been an artist in residence at Sun Valley Center and Anderson Ranch — where he’s also taught numerous classes and workshops over the years.
Harvey has taught internationally as well, including in Nepal, Taiwan and Japan, and his work is featured in many public and private collections, such as the American Museum of Ceramic Art in California and the Brooklyn Museum of Art.
With Aspen having long been Harvey’s homebase, he continues to operate his local Harvey Preston Gallery, despite losing, in December 2021, his building space at 517 E. Hopkins Ave. — a spot he’d occupied for eight years.
Harvey has since been finding ways to continue showcasing his art and supporting his artists. Currently, he’s partnering with another local gallerist who also lost her space in town, Skye Weinglass, to put on a collaborative pop-up exhibit throughout July and August at 1A Projects, located in the former Aspen Hatter spot at 465 N. Mill St.
Both Weinglass and Harvey are still searching for another location in Aspen for their gallery concepts. In the meantime, they’re maintaining their engagement and contributions to the local arts community, like Harvey curating the “NSEW” exhibition for Anderson Ranch.
“NSEW” will be on display through Sept. 8 at the Patton-Malott Gallery. The show is free admission and available to view during the ranch’s daily hours of operation, which is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit andersonranch.org.