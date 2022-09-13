The Wheeler Opera House announced on Monday its 2022-23 season lineup. From musicians and dancers to magicians and acrobats, the historic performance venue will present a range of entertainment.
Lisa Rigsby Peterson, executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, said that while the organization used to hire an outside booking agency to curate its “Wheeler presents” programming, she and her team at the Wheeler put together this coming season lineup entirely by themselves for the first time.
“Putting together a season is always a little bit of magic, a little bit of luck and a little bit of research,” Rigsby Peterson said. “This season is a reflection of a lot of different priorities, and those priorities include filling niches that are not quite filled in an already rich cultural environment.”
That was a top-of-mind consideration for her when curating this season’s programming — she said she wanted to be really thoughtful about the artists and performances that the Wheeler would present.
“Diversity is really important to me,” Rigsby Peterson said. “We need to recognize artists who are doing work in all kinds of different spaces — considering a diversity of genres, the different things artists are doing in their genres and diversity of the performers themselves.”
Diversity is evident in the lineup, which includes 14 set programs with more to be announced. Kicking off the season in November is a tribute performance by the music group Los Chicos del 512, titled “The Selena Experience,” which is a lively show in celebration of the “Queen of Tejano Music” Selena Quintanilla. Rigsby Peterson said the kick-off performance is a great opportunity for a lot of the valley’s Hispanic population to celebrate such an icon of Mexican culture.
In regards to the season’s diversity focus, Rigsby Peterson also pointed out the “Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices,” which is scheduled to take place in January. Created and directed by composer, conductor and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, “Our Song, Our Story” brings together Black opera singers, accompanied by a string quartet and Sneed on the piano, for an evening of music highlighting some of the world’s most well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals.
Rigsby Peterson explained how the event not only showcases Black opera singers and musicians, it’s also an opportunity for people who have an appetite for classical music to engage with the genre in a different setting and experience.
Another priority of the executive director and her team, when putting together the programming, was to create family-oriented opportunities, Rigsby Peterson said. She mentioned the Chinese acrobatic show coming to the Wheeler in February, featuring The Peking Acrobats and performers from The Shanghai Circus, as a great production for families.
Additionally, the Wheeler will present a special magic show by the famed Justin Willman on New Year’s Eve and scheduled the show to commence on the earlier side of the night for families to come enjoy, then watch the fireworks in Wagner Park right after. Rigsby Peterson said that catering a performance to families on the busy holiday night in town offers something different, and hopefully, well-received.
“One of the other things that was important for me in looking at how we fit into the city culture and Roaring Fork Valley was to recognize there are times when we bring lots of visitors into the community,” Rigsby Peterson said. “So it’s smart to program for them, as well.”
She referred to the The Boy Band Project performances scheduled toward the end of January and timed to coincide with Gay Ski Week. The cover group reimagines the sounds, movement and energy of beloved boy bands from the 1980s to the early 2000s.
Other season highlights include the return of Aspen Laugh Festival, after a two-year hiatus, which will take place over five days in February. The renowned John Oates will also make way to the Wheeler after last year’s show was canceled. He’ll be joined by Guthrie Trapp for an evening of songs and stories in March. The last show currently lined up for the end of April is a new musical work developed for theater, titled “Bone Hill” by Martha Redbone.
The lineup doesn’t end there, Rigsby Peterson said, explaining how there’s more to come — especially as musicians and artists start announcing their winter and spring touring schedule — and in addition to the Wheeler presents programs, the venue’s community partner events are equally as important, she said.
“Over the 15 months I’ve been here, I’ve learned that people in our community feel that the Wheeler is theirs, and one way this is demonstrated is in the dozens of community performances, events and gatherings that we host in our building.”
The Wheeler also announced its new season subscription program in Monday’s release. The season subscription — which is only adequate for Wheeler presents programming — includes ticket discounts, early access and a ticket exchange program. With a subscription, the more performances someone selects, the more money they save on ticket prices. According to the release, a “Wheeler Season Subscription 3+” saves 10% off of premium and standard ticket prices when selecting three or four performances of choice. A “Season Subscription 5+” saves 15% off of ticket prices when five or more performances are selected.
Rigsby Peterson said the new subscription model is in place to enhance the local community’s opportunities to access more Wheeler shows, as well as provide the organization with insight on what types of performances and programming people are excited about and purchasing tickets for ahead of time.
“My job is to program for a general audience and see how to complement the work being done,” Rigsby Peterson said. “I’m excited to hear how people respond to the season — what they want to see more of and what they want to see less of — and it’s important, too, that our programs are as successful for our artists as they are for our audiences.”
Season subscriptions go on sale today at noon and can be purchased at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office or online at aspenshowtix.com. Single tickets to all Wheeler presents performances will go on sale Oct. 11 at noon. For more information and updates on the season lineup, visit wheeleroperahouse.com.